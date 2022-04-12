eMagin Awarded Four Additional Patents for Direct Patterning OLED Microdisplay Technology

HOPEWELL JUNCTION, N.Y., April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eMagin Corporation, or the “Company,” (NYSE American: EMAN), a leader in the development, design and manufacture of high-resolution OLED microdisplays for AR/VR and other near-eye imaging products, today announced it has been awarded four additional patents by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for the Company’s Direct Patterning Display (dPd™) technology. The patents relate to the creation of high-resolution displays with unique pixel structures and proprietary fabrication methods, and bring to 21 the Company’s total number of foundational, dPd-related patents and utility applications for OLED patterning, processes and equipment.



“Our latest patents strengthen our IP protection for pixel structures and fabrication methods that we expect will be the fundamental building blocks for displays in the next generation of AR and VR headsets,” said Andrew Sculley, CEO of eMagin Corporation. “High brightness is required not only for AR, but also for VR applications to eliminate motion artifacts and compensate for low optics efficiency. Additionally, the inherent improvement in efficiency in a high-brightness display allows for longer device lifetime.”

The four patents (11,101,451; 11,121,321; 11,152,573; and 11,149,340) relate to the physical deposition of organic semiconductor materials on a substrate with very high resolution and precision for microdisplay applications. eMagin’s dPd technology enables the direct patterning of primary RGB color OLED emitters to enhance light output at ultra-high resolutions. Direct patterning also allows for the use of highly efficient phosphorescent emitters, leading to a significant increase in brightness. Through the use of tandem architecture and other enhancement techniques that are typically used in white OLED with color filters, eMagin can further scale the brightness of its OLED microdisplays.

About eMagin Corporation

eMagin is the leader in OLED microdisplay technology, enabling the visualization of digital information and imagery for world-class customers in the military, consumer, medical and industrial markets. The Company invents, engineers and manufactures display technologies of the future and is the only manufacturer of OLED displays in the United States. eMagin's Direct Patterning Technology (dPd™) will transform the way the world consumes information. Since 2001, eMagin's microdisplays have been used in AR/VR, aircraft helmets, heads-up display systems, thermal scopes, night vision goggles, future weapon systems and a variety of other applications. For more information, please visit www.emagin.com.

