Healthy Extracts Expects Q1 2022 Net Revenue up 187% to Record $489,000, Driving First Profitable Quarter

Net revenue for the first quarter is expected to total more than $489,000, up 187% over the same year-ago quarter, and keeps full year outlook on track for revenue to double to more than $3 million.

“Our record top-line for a first quarter resulted primarily from expansion of direct-to-consumer channels, including a four-fold increase in recurring revenue from product subscriptions,” stated Duke Pitts, president of Healthy Extracts. “We also expect this strong performance to drive our first-ever positive net income quarter.”

Over the past year, the company established a solid foundation for addressing the fast-growing brain and heart health supplement market, including key acquisitions and successful clinical studies that support its products’ health benefit claims.

“We believe the progress we have made, particularly with expanding our sales channels and portfolio of clinically proven natural products, keeps us on course for our earlier guided 100% sales growth in 2022,” added Duke. “Together with our continued focus on building our recurring revenue stream from subscriptions, we anticipate a continued strengthening of our shareholder value throughout the year.”



The preliminary unaudited results are estimates only and are subject to revision until the company reports its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, which it expects to report in May.

About Healthy Extracts “Live Life Young Again”

Healthy Extracts Inc. is a platform for developing or acquiring science-forward, clinically proven, plant-based proprietary products in select high-growth categories within the multibillion-dollar nutraceuticals market.

The company’s subsidiaries, BergametNA™ and Ultimate Brain Nutrients™ (UBN), offer nutraceutical natural heart and brain health supplements. This includes the only heart health supplement containing Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit™. This superfruit is known to have the highest quality and concentration of polyphenols and flavonoids, and with healthy heart benefits backed by more than 17 clinical studies.

UBN KETONOMICS® proprietary formulations have been clinically shown to improve brain health, including memory, cognition, focus and neuro-energy. UBN is pursuing intellectual property license opportunities for monetizing its IP portfolio of multiple issued and pending patents.



For more information visit: healthyextractsinc.com, bergametna.com or tryubn.com.

