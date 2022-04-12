Owl Cyber Defense Announces NCDSMO Baseline Listing for New Version of Voice and Video Cross Domain Solution - V2CDS

Columbia, MD, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Owl Cyber Defense Solutions (“Owl”), the global market leader in hardware-enforced cross domain and data diode cyber security solutions, announced the latest version (2.0.3) of its unique Voice and Video Cross Domain Solution (V2CDS) has officially completed its lab-based security assessment (LBSA) testing and been added to the National Cross Domain Solution Strategy and Management Office (NCDSMO) Baseline list. V2CDS is the only approved voice and video solution on the list. Proving its immediate applicability in serving the war fighter, the company simultaneously announced that a U.S. defense agency has completed all mandatory security testing and received Authority to Operate (ATO) to include cross domain full-motion video (FMV) and XML messaging.

“The approval of V2CDS version 2 launches a new era of secure, cost-effective cross domain collaboration for the joint, all-domain mission,” said Dave Britton, Owl Vice President of Advanced Collaboration Solutions. “The rapidly-evolving cyber threats facing our nation and our allies around the world, coupled with the unique requirements of DoD missions, have created a vital need for innovative solutions, supporting secure collaboration between security domains and partner nation networks. V2CDS enables components across the DoD to streamline their communications both internally and among coalition partners, accelerating mission fulfillment.”

Aging communications infrastructure is increasingly leading to massive costs in upkeep in addition to multiple cross domain constraints and security limitations. For example, users within a specific network or security domain often cannot communicate or share information with users in other security domains over existing communications infrastructure, potentially obstructing cooperative collaboration and jeopardizing the safety of combat forces in the field.

As the only “Raise-The-Bar” (RTB)-compliant, NCDSMO Baseline-listed voice and video cross domain solution, V2CDS securely overcomes previous cross domain constraints, allowing national defense and intelligence agencies to leverage commercial VoIP technology and existing communications infrastructure to communicate securely. Users can securely collaborate in real time across multiple disparate domains and locations all while meeting cross domain and security requirements for operation. Beyond the core capabilities from previous versions, V2CDS v2 also provides remote management and monitoring, high availability failover, and full-motion video (FMV) with sensor control and geofencing.

With the capability to support thousands of users across all U.S. agencies and multinational partners, V2CDS delivers far greater capability than analog communication platforms, at much lower operating and maintenance expense. V2CDS also minimizes the need to travel for classified meetings and consolidates the number of managed networks across a facility or site to provide significant savings in annual costs and a greatly simplified user experience.

“We are proud to reach the important milestone of meeting the challenging LBSA threshold,” said Ken Walker, President of Owl. “By empowering defense agencies to communicate securely and far more efficiently using existing DoD infrastructure, we are smoothing collaboration and speeding response across a breadth of environments. Owl’s close work with industry organizations and our U.S. Government partners like AFRL has been key in the development of V2CDS and we continue to innovate to meet the requirements of specific missions and the needs of the broader DoD and intelligence communities.”

About Owl

Owl Cyber Defense cross domain and data diode solutions provide hardened network security checkpoints for absolute threat prevention and secure data sharing. Certified by the U.S. government, independent testing authorities, and international standards bodies, Owl technologies and services help to secure the network edge and enable controlled unidirectional and bidirectional data transfers. For over 20 years, clients worldwide in defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure have trusted Owl’s unmatched expertise to protect networks, systems, and devices. Owl is a portfolio company of U.S.-based private equity firm, DC Capital Partners. Learn more at https://owlcyberdefense.com/.