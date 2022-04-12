Gotransverse Partners with AwareX to Enhance Integrated Billing and Customer Experience

AUSTIN, Texas and BOSTON, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gotransverse (www.gotransverse.com) and AwareX (www.awarex.com) today announced a new partnership to provide leading cloud-based billing and enhanced customer engagement solutions for the customer experience. AwareX’s Customer Engagement Suite, combined with the Gotransverse Intelligent Billing Solution, will create new ways to engage customers while preventing revenue leakage and driving customer adoption.



The AwareX Customer Engagement Suite provides a versatile customer experience interface that allows service providers to present customers with a consistent, personalized, and intentional digital experience. Through tight integration with Gotransverse, service providers can readily include billing as part of customer engagement. Service bundles and pricing strategies managed by Gotransverse can be incorporated into the AwareX interface to present customers with new offers and facilitate account self-management as part of the customer journey.

“We are delighted to announce our Partnership with Gotransverse,” said Chris Burton, Chief Operating Officer of AwareX. “Together, we truly advance the ability of Service Providers and Enterprises to quickly transform the customer experience using modern, cloud-based architectures and comply with industry-leading standards such as the TM Forum.”

Last year, Gotransverse received a Catalyst Team Award from TM Forum for its part in developing a prototype 5G B2B2X marketplace. The joint initiative with Salesforce, Verizon, M1 Limited, MATRIXX, and Mirakl was awarded Best Ecosystem Design by TM Forum.

“This alliance will allow companies across industries to use billing to engage their customers in ways that will drive adoption and increase 'stickiness,” said Jim Messer, founder and CEO of Gotransverse. “This is increasingly important because companies are looking for ways to promote their brand across multiple channels, including mobile and social. With AwareX we will make it easy to present offers across all platforms. The combination is ideal for leveraging billing as a competitive advantage.”

Both Gotransverse and the AwareX Customer Engagement Suite are cloud-native, microservices architectures that are secure, scalable, and easy to implement. Both platforms adhere to TM Forum-compliant APIs and customer journeys, making implementation and ongoing management simple. New offers and new digital journeys can be designed and deployed in days, supporting any online, mobile, or social platform. Combining Gotransverse and AwareX can accelerate growth, attract new customers, and encourage customer loyalty.

About Gotransverse

Gotransverse provides cloud-based software that enables companies to operate as a subscription business model, including the often-challenging aspects of usage-based pricing and monetization at scale. Founded by globally recognized billing experts, the company offers an intelligent billing and subscription management platform that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including billing, rating, collections, mediation, analytics, and revenue recognition. Gotransverse was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

For more information, visit http://gotransverse.com.

About AwareX

AwareX is transforming the way Service Providers engage with their customers. Through the only cloud-native Digital Customer Engagement Suite designed for the communication industry, AwareX enables communication service providers to offer consistent, personalized, and intentional experiences to their customers via their channel of choice – resulting in improved retention, lower cost of support, and increased add-on revenue. Visit www.awarex.com to learn more.

