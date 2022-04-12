Trutech Wildlife Service Announces Greater Cleveland Branch in Time for Breeding Season

CLEVELAND, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trutech Wildlife Service, a leader in humane wildlife removal for decades, is excited to announce the opening of a new location in Cleveland, OH.



Trutech Wildlife Service established standards of ethical and humane wildlife removal and control and will uphold these standards in Cleveland. We understand that your family and property should always be treated with the utmost respect. Our technicians strive for the highest level of service to protect your home, family, and the animals in your home. We provide long-term solutions to nuisance wildlife and we are not satisfied until you are.

"Trutech Wildlife Service has helped set the standard for wildlife removal for decades," says Mark Blonski, region manager, "Northeast Ohio has numerous wildlife species that can become a nuisance when they enter your home. I'm excited to be able to provide top quality humane wildlife in the Cleveland area."

In the spring, mammals like squirrels, raccoons, opossums, and skunks look for safe places to give birth to young. The non-living space of your home like the attic, wall cavities, and crawlspaces provide ideal locations for dens and nests. The adult working population is growing in Cleveland, and those people are occupying more homes. Nuisance wildlife will increase as more homes are occupied. Trutech Wildlife Service provides wildlife control for bats, rats, mice, birds, groundhogs, and any type of nuisance wildlife.

"I always say you can't grow without people, and I have been so impressed by the people in Cleveland," says Blonski, "Clevelanders have a natural affinity for wildlife and the humane treatment of animals. Coupled with their strong work ethic, we will have an incredibly formidable team to serve Cleveland."

Trutech Wildlife Service will offer wildlife removal and control in Cuyahoga, Lake, Lorain, Summit, and Portage Counties. Trutech Wildlife Service always offers free inspections for raccoons, rats and mice, bats, birds, squirrels, and other nuisance wildlife.

