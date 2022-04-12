OMNIQ and Bridge Bank enter into a banking relationship. A milestone in creating a stronger balance sheet.

Includes the receipt of $8.5M lending facility which its proceeds to be used to refinance a current credit line and repayment of a note.

SALT LAKE CITY, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OMNIQ Corp. (NASDAQ: OMQS) (“OMNIQ” or “the Company”), a provider of Supply Chain and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based solutions, today announced its new banking agreement which includes the closing of a new lending facility with Bridge Bank.

Deal highlights:

Borrowing capacity increases by 40% to $8.5M

Effective terms and interest rate significantly lower than previous facility

The asset based lending facility will see OMNIQ’s interest rates expense cut by about 40% effective interest rate compared to its previous lender.

Bridge Bank was founded in Silicon Valley in 2001, and provides a full suite of professional banking services, including asset-based lending.

ThinkEquity, acted as placement agent for this debt financing.

Shai Lustgarten, CEO of OMNIQ commented on the deal: “We’re delighted to start a relationship with a major commercial Banking partner. This is yet another step in OMNIQ’s continued growth and progress. This new lending facility will allow us to utilize more funds at lower interest rates which will improve cashflows and reduce interest expenses.” Niv Nissenson, CFO of OMNIQ added: “This is a show of confidence from a major financial institution. We’re looking forward to deepening the relationship with Bridge Bank”.

“Bridge Bank is pleased to work with OMNIQ to provide an asset-based lending solution that aligns with their growth goals,” said Raelene Sagapolu, vice president in Bridge Bank’s Capital Finance Group. “We look forward to providing them with our relationship-driven expertise.”

About Bridge Bank

Bridge Bank, a division of Western Alliance Bank, Member FDIC, helps business clients realize their ambitions. Founded in 2001 in Silicon Valley, Bridge Bank offers a better way to bank for small to mid-market businesses across many industries, as well as emerging technology companies and the private equity community. Geared to serving both venture-backed and non-venture-backed companies, Bridge Bank delivers a broad scope of financial solutions, including startup banking, capital, equipment and working capital credit facilities, venture debt, treasury management, asset-based lending, SBA and commercial real estate loans and a full line of international products and services. Based in San Jose, Bridge Bank has 15 offices in major markets across the country, along with Western Alliance Bank’s powerful array of specialized financial services. Western Alliance Bank is the primary subsidiary of Phoenix-based Western Alliance Bancorporation, with more than $50 billion in assets. Western Alliance is again #1 best-performing of the 50 largest public U.S. banks in the S&P Global Market Intelligence listing for 2020 and ranks high on the Forbes “Best Banks in America” list year after year. For more information, visit Bridge Bank online .

About omniQ Corp.

omniQ Corp. (NASDAQ: OMQS) provides computerized and machine vision image processing solutions that use patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management, and access control applications. The technology and services provided by the Company help clients move people, assets, and data safely and securely through airports, warehouses, schools, national borders, and many other applications and environments.

omniQ's customers include government agencies and leading Fortune 500 companies from several sectors, including manufacturing, retail, distribution, food and beverage, transportation and logistics, healthcare, and oil, gas, and chemicals.

The Company currently addresses several billion-dollar markets, including the Global Safe City market, forecast to grow to $29 billion by 2022, and the Ticketless Safe Parking market, forecast to grow to $5.2 billion by 2023. For more information, visit www.omniq.com.

