Catherine Stewart Joins Hologram’s Board of Directors

CHICAGO, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hologram , a global cellular platform for IoT connectivity, announced its first independent board director, Catherine Stewart, a seasoned operator with extensive experience with platform leaders and high-performing startups. She joins as Hologram positions itself for another period of rapid growth.



Stewart is a private angel investor, seed-stage venture partner, and an independent board director for in-store eCommerce disruptor BlackCart. She also serves on advisory boards for venture capital-backed companies such as Galileo, Stackbit, and Postal.io. Previously, she was Chief Operating Officer at shipping software company Shippo, where she helped grow revenue at three times the market rate as the company’s valuation rose from $220M to over $1B in less than 18 months. After beginning her career at McKinsey, she ascended to key leadership roles at Facebook (Meta) and was Chief Business Officer at Automattic, the company behind WordPress.com and WooCommerce.

“Catherine’s breadth and depth of experience scaling companies will help us see around corners as we move into hypergrowth,” said Ben Forgan, Hologram co-founder & CEO. “By 2028, the global IoT market is expected to surpass $1.8 trillion, and Hologram is poised to be a dominant player in the market. Her guidance will be invaluable as we expand our sales force and continue to invest in the best platform in the IoT industry.”

Hologram recently secured $66.8 million in Series B funding including $6.8 million from underrepresented investor groups . The company will use the funding to fuel its expansion, adding to its existing 470+ cell carriers in 200 countries, and thousands of customers spanning healthcare, micromobility, manufacturing, shipping and fleet management.

"During my time in the logistics industry, I saw first-hand how IoT is transforming supply chains by streamlining processes, decreasing costs, and improving the tracking and monitoring of goods,” said Stewart. “I'm excited to help guide a company that is unlocking the huge economic benefits of IoT not only for shipping, but across industries."

In 2021, Hologram earned Inc.’s Best in Business Award and its Best Workplaces , and earned the 2021 top prize for Diversity and Inclusion in Tech from the WomenTech Global Awards . Additionally, they won the IoT Evolution Industrial IoT Product of the Year Award . To join the Hologram team, learn more at https://www.hologram.io/careers .



About Hologram

Hologram’s mission is to connect any device to any network, instantaneously, anywhere. With Hologram, SIM cards automatically switch network access to the best coverage across more than 470 carriers in 200 countries. To learn more about Hologram, please visit www.hologram.io . Join Hologram on social media at Twitter , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

​​Media Contact:

press@hologram.io