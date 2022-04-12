Clumio Announces Clumio Protect for Amazon DynamoDB, Expanding Turnkey Ransomware Protection to Modern Cloud-Native Databases

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clumio® Inc. , a leader in cloud data protection, today announced Clumio Protect for Amazon DynamoDB, which provides additional safeguards for business critical Amazon DynamoDB data against ransomware and other cyberattacks. Clumio Protect delivers customers rapid granular recovery and improved audit readiness while reducing total cost of ownership (TCO) for long-term backups.

Delivering a Scalable and Reliable Data Protection as a Service for Amazon DynamoDB

Customers building cloud native production applications often require a database solution that provides extremely fast and predictable performance with seamless scalability and reliability. They also require a database solution that offloads the administrative burdens of operation and configuration. Unlike traditional databases, Amazon DynamoDB is a fully managed, serverless, key-value database designed to address these needs for customers running high performance applications at scale. Similarly, these customers are also looking for a backup as a service that simplifies their ability to protect their business critical data in Amazon DynamoDB while delivering built-in cloud scalability, reliability and operational simplicity.

“We are excited to launch Clumio Protect for Amazon DynamoDB, bringing turnkey, air-gapped ransomware protection, granular recovery and easy audit readiness to users of Amazon DynamoDB service. Customers love Clumio Protect’s ability to effortlessly protect their mission-critical data,” said Poojan Kumar, Chief Executive Officer at Clumio. “With this addition, our customers now have the most comprehensive air-gapped ransomware protection for their most important cloud native assets like Amazon DynamoDB, making it possible for AWS customers to accelerate their journey to the cloud without worrying about how to setup and configure backup and ransomware protection."

Introducing Clumio Protect for Amazon DynamoDB

Clumio Protect for Amazon DynamoDB helps cloud customers automate the process of safeguarding their Amazon DynamoDB tables from ransomware and other cyberattacks. It delivers cloud customers turnkey ransomware protection, rapid one-click recovery of their databases, centralized compliance reporting, and actionable insights to reduce data risks. Complete with a fast setup process, Clumio Protect for Amazon DynamoDB can backup Amazon DynamoDB tables and items in minutes with no upfront sizing, planning, or additional resources needed to setup in AWS accounts.

“Clumio’s expertise in cloud data protection gave us confidence along every stage of our cloud journey and provided a smooth path to uninterrupted data protection,” said Franc D. Borges, Chief Technology Officer at Birdzi. “From ransomware protection to meeting compliance needs to lowering our TCO, they met all our requirements for a comprehensive cloud data protection solution."

The key benefits of Clumio Protect for Amazon DynamoDB include:

Turnkey Ransomware Protection with Clumio SecureVault for Mission-Critical Databases: Amazon DynamoDB backups are stored in Clumio SecureVault, providing air-gapped protection from ransomware attacks and other account compromises.

Amazon DynamoDB backups are stored in Clumio SecureVault, providing air-gapped protection from ransomware attacks and other account compromises. Low Recovery Time Objective (RTO) and Business Continuity with Granular Recovery and Global Search: Clumio SecureVault delivers fine-grain recovery of Amazon DynamoDB tables such as table partitions and items in the event of a disaster, ransomware attack, or accidental deletion. The intuitive calendar view, global search and browse functionalities make it easy to find and restore just the data you need, delivering low RTO for business continuity.

Clumio SecureVault delivers fine-grain recovery of Amazon DynamoDB tables such as table partitions and items in the event of a disaster, ransomware attack, or accidental deletion. The intuitive calendar view, global search and browse functionalities make it easy to find and restore just the data you need, delivering low RTO for business continuity. Audit Readiness Through Centralized Dashboards and Compliance Reports: Clumio Protect for Amazon DynamoDB simplifies the audit process. Centralized dashboards and reports allow cloud customers to easily monitor for risks and gaps in compliance. Combined with Clumio Discover, customers get ransomware risk analysis for their Amazon DynamoDB data as well as actionable insights to reduce any risks.

Clumio Protect for Amazon DynamoDB simplifies the audit process. Centralized dashboards and reports allow cloud customers to easily monitor for risks and gaps in compliance. Combined with Clumio Discover, customers get ransomware risk analysis for their Amazon DynamoDB data as well as actionable insights to reduce any risks. Low TCO for Long-Term Backups: Clumio Protect for Amazon DynamoDB delivers incremental backups for Amazon DynamoDB, resulting in low TCO for long-term data retention.

“As organizations’ use of cloud data grows in scale and complexity, many turn to Amazon DynamoDB to ensure performance and simplicity as they scale. The critical nature of Amazon DynamoDB data makes robust backup and recovery performance a must,” said Christophe Bertrand, Practice Director, Enterprise Strategy Group. “Clumio Protect for Amazon DynamoDB provides ransomware, bad actor, and accidental deletion protection along with advanced search, reporting, and granular recoverability functionalities that allow customers to ensure low Recovery Point Objective, Recovery Point Objective, and audit readiness. This capability enables Clumio’s customers to deliver a compliance-driven, long-term backup solution for their primary Amazon DynamoDB data.”

Clumio Protect for Amazon DynamoDB will be generally available April 21, 2022. See it in action at AWS Global Summit in various locations across the United States starting with AWS Summit San Francisco 2022, April 20-21, or try it for 30 days free here . More information about Clumio Protect for Amazon DynamoDB is available at https://clumio.com/solutions/dynamodb/ . Clumio Protect is available for the protection of Amazon Elastic Block Store (Amazon EBS), Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2), Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS), Amazon S3, Amazon DynamoDB, Microsoft 365, and VMware Cloud on AWS with a 30-day free trial in AWS Marketplace .

