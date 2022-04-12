ADVISER INVESTMENTS AND POLARIS WEALTH ADVISORY GROUP TO JOIN FORCES

Newton, Massachusetts, and San Rafael, California, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adviser Investments, LLC (“Adviser Investments” or “Adviser”) and Polaris Wealth Advisory Group (“Polaris”), today announced they are combining their businesses to create a national financial planning advisory firm offering comprehensive services through a transparent, fiduciary-only model.

Together, Adviser and Polaris currently manage nearly $10 billion in client assets. More than 135 planning and support professionals provide service to thousands of clients across all fifty states. The partnership will create a complementary combination of services, including comprehensive financial planning and low-cost portfolios of actively managed mutual funds, ETFs, tactical investment strategies and select alternative investments.

“We are working to deliver value for our clients and our employees,” said Dan Wiener, chairman and co-founder of Adviser Investments. “By leveraging each organization’s strengths and sharing our best practices in wealth management, we can deliver even greater services to all of our combined clients.”

Polaris founder Jeff Powell added: “We found an excellent partner in Adviser Investments, both culturally and strategically. The combination of our businesses will expand the solutions and services we can offer to our clients and better equips us to extend our footprint into major financial centers across the United States.”

Founded in 1994, Adviser Investments provides tailored, full-service financial planning and wealth management to individual investors, trusts, foundations and institutions designed to meet their investment and financial planning goals. Over the last decade, the firm has expanded both organically and through targeted partnerships. In 2011, Adviser joined forces with Kobren Insight Management and in 2017, added Braver Wealth Management to the team.

Since its founding in 1998, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group has grown rapidly. Today, the firm operates across six states and has been recognized nationally and focuses on providing innovative portfolio management and high-touch client service and financial planning capabilities.

The management of Adviser and Polaris will own the combined firm in partnership with Summit Partners , a leading global growth equity investment firm. In 2020, Summit made a growth capital investment in Adviser to support its national expansion. In 2021, Adviser added Whit Shofner and Brian Hazan to lead corporate development and integration. Shofner and Hazan join from Access Information Management and Emigrant Partners, respectively.

“Adviser Investments has a strong history of partnering with like-minded fiduciaries with growth ambitions and client-centric business models. The combined advisory team of Adviser and Polaris serves a growing client base that includes entrepreneurs, teachers, family offices and retirement plans,” said Matt Hamilton, a Managing Director at Summit Partners and board director at Adviser Investments. “This combination with Polaris creates a class-leading firm that we believe has the resources to deliver independent advice to a national client base.”

Alec Rosen, VP of Corporate Development for Adviser Investments, added: “We look forward to enhancing our business and our service delivery through similar strategic combinations and are actively looking to partner with teams that share our vision to create the top, full-service fiduciary wealth management firm in the U.S.”

Adviser Investments is routinely named among Barron's top independent financial advisers, the Financial Times' 300 Top Registered Investment Advisers, and has been consistently chosen as one of the best places to work in financial services in national and regional surveys.

About Adviser Investments

Adviser Investments is a full-service wealth management company, offering investment management , financial and tax planning , managed individual bond portfolios , and 401(k) advisory services . We’ve been helping individuals, trusts, institutions and foundations since 1994, and have thousands of clients across the country and over $7B in assets under management. Our portfolios encompass actively managed funds, ETFs, socially responsible investments and tactical asset allocation strategies. We are experts on Fidelity and Vanguard mutual funds. We take pride in being The Adviser You Can Talk To.

To discuss partnership opportunities with Adviser Investments, please contact, Alec Rosen at (617) 559-3424 or arosen@adviserinvestments.com.

About Polaris Wealth Advisory Group

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group , located in San Rafael, California, offers a full suite of wealth management services to clients while pairing in-depth comprehensive planning with proprietary tactical investment management services. Polaris’ roots date back to the summer of 1998, when Jeff Powell founded the firm. Currently, Polaris works with more than 1,400 clients, representing almost $2B in assets under management. Polaris offers 18 unique, tactical portfolios to clients and takes great pride in serving families and investors from all walks of life.

To learn more about Polaris Wealth Management, please contact, Jeff Powell at (415) 263-5600 or jpowell@polariswealth.com.

