Great American Cookies Rings Up Free Cookies for Tax Day

Long-Running Free Cookie Deal Makes Sweet Return Nationwide

LOS ANGELES, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great American Cookies, home of the original Cookie Cake, is continuing their longstanding tradition of treating their patrons to free cookies on Tax Day. On April 18, fans will receive one FREE Original Chocolate Chip Cookie with any purchase, available at participating locations in-store and online via the code TAX. The deal cannot be combined with any other offers.

The rich tradition, now going on for nearly a decade, provides cookie fans everywhere a reason to come back time after time and indulge in a little something for themselves after completing taxes. By dishing out freshly baked, irresistible Original Chocolate Chip Cookies, Great American Cookies hopes to sprinkle joy on what can otherwise be a stressful day, all while helping patrons save a little sugar.

“Great American Cookies has become synonymous with Tax Day, providing some much-needed sweetness for our loyal customers,” said Katie Thoms, Senior Director of Marketing of FAT Brands’ Quick-Service Division. “We want all of our fans to get something back come Tax Day and there is nothing more delicious to receive than our Original Chocolate Chip Cookies.”

For more information on Great American Cookies, visit www.greatamericancookies.com.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 17 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises over 2,300 units worldwide.

About Great American Cookies

Founded on a family chocolate chip cookie recipe in 1977, Great American Cookies believes that pure, simple delight is part of living a full life. Serving the original Cookie Cake, fresh baked cookies in a variety of flavors, Brownies, and Double Doozies™, we promise to treat you to bites of bliss that prove how sweet life can be. With more than 370 bakeries across the country and internationally in Bahrain, Guam, Saudi Arabia, and treats available to ship right to your door, the sweet spot is always close to home. For more information, visit www.greatamericancookies.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Erin Mandzik, FAT Brands

emandzik@fatbrands.com

860-212-6509