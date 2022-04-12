Icario Names Healthcare Veteran Troy Jelinek Chief Commercial Officer

MINNEAPOLIS, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Icario , the healthcare industry’s largest health action company, today announced it has named Troy Jelinek chief commercial officer, a new senior executive position reporting to chief executive officer Steve Wigginton. Jelinek was most recently on the executive leadership team and chief client officer at RubiconMD. At Icario, he will help drive growth in both the health plan and provider markets.



“Troy brings a unique combination of experiences to the Icario team, having worked extensively with solutions that solve the challenges of healthcare payers and providers,” said Wigginton. “His wealth of relationships across the industry and understanding of our client's needs will help our team to increase our value in the marketplace.”

“Icario's mission of making the world a healthier place one person at a time is a perfect fit for me,” Jelinek said. “Getting members to take health actions that benefit their health, as well as the financial performance of the health plan, is one of the biggest challenges payers face. Icario's suite of solutions do just that.”

Jelinek joins Icario from RubiconMD, which Oak Street Health recently acquired, where he served as executive vice president and chief client officer. Before that, he spent more than a decade at UnitedHealth Group. He was market president in the Southwest region and later senior vice president and chief client officer of strategy and growth for clinical, network and technology for Optum. Jelinek has a B.S. in marketing and finance from the University of Oregon, and an executive master’s in healthcare administration from Portland State University.

About Icario

Icario is the leading health action company focused on connecting people to health. Icario uses pioneering behavioral research, data science, and our adaptive multi-channel platform to deliver personalization at scale for the most trusted healthcare organizations in all 50 states, including eight of the ten largest health plans.

