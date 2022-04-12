Sendoso Invests Over $40 Million in Future of Work with New Arizona Office and HQ

SAN FRANCISCO, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sendoso , the leading sending management platform, today announced its new office at The Grove, in the historic Phoenix neighborhood, and the relocation of its corporate headquarters from San Francisco, California to Arizona effective November 2022. The 58,000-square-foot office space is designed to enhance collaboration to further amplify and inspire human connections among employees, while helping bring nearly 1,000 jobs to the area.



“We are absolutely thrilled to expand our footprint in Arizona and support job growth. Our new state-of-the-art office space will inspire employees to connect and collaborate in a meaningful way, while also providing them with the flexibility to work in a hybrid environment so that they are empowered to do their best work, in the location they choose,” said Michelle Palleschi, President and Chief Operations Officer at Sendoso. “We know that the way we work is continuing to evolve, and to ensure that we continue to thrive we are committed to listen, learn and refine our strategy as we move forward to support our employees.”

As companies are faced with adapting to evolving their work environments, a new study shows that 72% of businesses lack a detailed hybrid work strategy and 76% don’t have the right key performance indicators (KPIs) to support hybrid working models. Sendoso is in a unique position as the company has clear OKRs that foster a hybrid work structure across the entire company on a global scale.

“There are a growing number of companies making a hybrid return to the office and we're happy to see Sendoso deepen its roots in the region, relocating its corporate headquarters to Phoenix,” said Chris Camacho, President and CEO of the Greater Phoenix Economic Council. “Greater Phoenix offers an opportunity for tech companies to grow and thrive and we look forward to being a partner in their continued success.”

Sendoso has already established a strong presence in the Phoenix area with its 190,000 square-foot warehouse and distribution center. Additionally, employees in the Arizona location perform vital functions for the company in areas such as human resources, warehouse management, sales and much more. Following the relocation of its headquarters, Sendoso will continue to have a strong presence in California, employing nearly 200 people.

“It's great to see yet another California company relocating to Arizona for more opportunity,” said Governor Doug Ducey. “Sendoso’s new headquarters and operations is further cementing Arizona’s reputation as the best place to do business in the country.”

To further help support Sendoso’s growth, the company welcomes its newest Chief People Officer, Alexis Kavazanjian, to the team. Kavazanjian joins Sendoso with nearly two decades of human resources and operational leadership experience. She brings a proven track record of scaling high growth organizations and will be responsible for developing and driving strategic aspects of the People Operations and Talent Acquisition function.

“Our skilled talent, innovative ecosystem, quality of life, and supportive business environment are top reasons tech companies like Sendoso choose Phoenix,” said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego. “We are pleased to welcome these executives, and look forward to the company’s growth from its new headquarters.”

It was Sendoso’s top priority to build a space that supports the future of work and the company’s hybrid model with the focus being on collaboration and wellness for its employees. The new office will provide opportunities for teams to focus, collaborate, and celebrate. The multipurpose space includes everything from a game room, fully stocked bar, fitness room, and a large event space. With two floors, the new office is bright and open, designed with a full height glass perimeter that wraps the floor, high open ceilings making it energizing and inviting for any Sendoso employee who wants to take advantage of the area.

Emily Agin and Sam Fallis of Disrupt Consultants have been supporting Sendoso as their real estate consulting team since 2018, advising on their strategy as well as managing the design and build of their new regional HQ at The Grove. Ryan Bartos and Kyle Seeger with JLL represented Sendoso in this real estate transaction and Ryan Timpani with JLL represented the building owner for The Grove.

“We are excited to welcome Sendoso’s new office and corporate headquarters to Phoenix,” said Sandra Watson, President and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority. “Sendoso’s decision to relocate from California to Arizona showcases the state’s attractiveness as an epicenter of technology with continued industry growth while creating hundreds of jobs.”

