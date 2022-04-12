REMINDER / Media Advisory: TELUS and The Alex partner to provide healthcare to Calgary’s homeless

Interview and Photo Opportunity

CALGARY, Alberta, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Tuesday, April 12, 2022, TELUS and The Alex will officially announce the expansion of the TELUS Health for Good™ program with the launch of The Alex Mobile Care Clinic, powered by TELUS Health. With nearly 6,000 Calgarians experiencing homelessness or who are precariously housed, often living with complex health and addiction issues, The Alex Mobile Care Clinic will ensure even the most marginalized Calgarians have access to immediate, high-quality and compassionate care, when and where they need it. Staffed with both a nurse and a peer support liaison, the mobile clinic will deliver mobile addictions management, and primary healthcare such as routine testing, contraception, women’s health services, STI treatment, harm reduction services, and mental health care and counseling.



Details of the announcement below:

What:

Healthcare announcement in support of Calgary’s underserved communities

Media interviews and photo opportunities

Onsite tour of the new Alex Mobile Care Clinic, powered by TELUS Health



Who: Photo opportunities and interviews:

Joy Bowen-Eyre, The Alex CEO (onsite)

David Fraser, The Alex Peer Support Worker (onsite)

Emma Wissink, The Alex Team Lead, Mobile Health (onsite)

Jennifer Eyford, The Alex Associate Director, Mental Health and Addictions (onsite)

Nimmi Kanji, Director – Social Purpose, TELUS (onsite)



When: Tuesday April 12, 2022

9:00 a.m. - 11 a.m. for photo opportunities & media tours/interviews



Where: Community event will be hosted at The Alex Community Health Centre

Follow the conversation on Twitter at @TELUS and @TheAlexCHC.

*Media are encouraged to request and coordinate interviews and Mobile Clinic tours in advance. To ensure safe social distancing, Mobile Clinic tours will be one person at a time.

About The Alex

At The Alex, we see the whole story of health. We meet everyone where they are at and treat all people with dignity and respect. For almost 50 years we have served a community facing complex health challenges, including poverty, trauma, financial and housing instability, food insecurity, and a need for social and community inclusion. We tackle tough health and social issues and walk alongside people from crisis to wellness and from challenge to change.

For more information about The Alex visit us at www.thealex.ca , and follow us @thealexchc on Twitter and Instagram .

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications technology company with $17 billion in annual revenue and 17 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video, and security. Our social purpose is to leverage our global-leading technology and compassion to drive social change and enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. The numerous, sustained accolades TELUS has earned over the years from independent, industry-leading network insight firms showcase the strength and speed of TELUS’ global-leading networks, reinforcing our commitment to provide Canadians with access to superior technology that connects us to the people, resources and information that make our lives better.

TELUS Health is Canada’s leader in digital health technology, improving access to health and wellness services and revolutionizing the flow of health information across the continuum of care. TELUS Agriculture provides innovative digital solutions throughout the agriculture value chain, supporting better food outcomes from improved agri-business data insights and processes. TELUS International (TSX and NYSE: TIXT) is a leading digital customer experience innovator that designs, builds, and delivers next-generation solutions, including AI and content management, for global and disruptive brands across high-growth industry verticals, including tech and games, communications and media, ecommerce and FinTech, healthcare, and travel and hospitality. TELUS and TELUS International operate in 25+ countries around the world.

Driven by our determination and vision to connect all citizens for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired TELUS, our team members and retirees to contribute more than $900 million in cash, in-kind contributions, time and programs and 1.8 million days of volunteerism since 2000 This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world. Together, let’s make the future friendly.