Progenity to Become Biora Therapeutics as it Completes Transformation

SAN DIEGO, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progenity, Inc. (Nasdaq: PROG), a biotechnology company innovating in the field of oral biotherapeutics for gastrointestinal health and beyond, today announced that it will change its name to Biora Therapeutics, Inc. during the second quarter of 2022, to better reflect the company’s focus on developing its pipeline for targeted and systemic oral delivery of biotherapeutics.



“As we complete our strategic transformation, we are launching Biora Therapeutics to reflect our mission going forward, which is to reimagine therapeutics and their delivery,” said Adi Mohanty, Chief Executive Officer. “By creating innovative smart pills designed for targeted drug delivery to the GI tract and for systemic, needle-free delivery of biotherapeutics, we are developing therapies to improve patients’ lives.”

Progenity expects the brand launch for Biora Therapeutics™ to coincide with the company’s Q1 2022 earnings call in May, and the company’s NASDAQ ticker symbol will also change from “PROG” to “BIOR” at that time. No action is needed from current stockholders. The company’s Class A common stock will continue to be listed on NASDAQ and the CUSIP will not change. The legal name change is expected to be completed on or about April 26, 2022, upon satisfying all applicable requirements.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc. is a biotechnology company innovating in the fields of gastrointestinal health and oral biotherapeutics and is developing a suite of investigational ingestible devices designed to provide precise drug delivery solutions and diagnostic sampling. Progenity will become Biora Therapeutics, Inc. during the second quarter of 2022.

