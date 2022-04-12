PJET SHBO APP Promotes Village Commons Solution For Small Universities Impacted By COVID

Dallas, Texas, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Priority Aviation, Inc. (OTC Pink: PJET) (“PJET”) plans to introduce its Student Housing By Owner (SHBO) Application (APP) later this month. PJET management explains its SHBO APP as the VRBO or Airbnb for student housing.

Forbes reports : “About a third of the nation’s approximately 4,500 private nonprofit and for-profit institutions have student bodies of 1,500 students or fewer. Of these, roughly half, or 750, are experiencing financial pressures because of bond indebtedness, according to a recently released report by Moody’s Investors Services.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has fueled enrollment drops further impacting smaller universities already struggling to compete.

Robert L. Fried and Eli Kramer, higher education researchers participating as professionals within universities, suggest a “ village commons ” approach where smaller universities engage with the local community to integrate and facilitate higher learning pathways.

PJET plans to publish a shareholder update in conjunction with the upcoming 2021 annual report. The 2021 annual report is expected this week, and the update will follow shortly thereafter.

The update will serve as a progress report and update to the company’s 2022 strategic overview presentation published in January this year introducing the soon to be launched Student Housing By Owner (SHBO) Application (APP).

The update will include a management explanation of how the APP can promote, serve and enhance the “village commons” approach for smaller universities.

The update will also include details on PJET’s expanding partnership with Alternet Systems, Inc (OTC Pink: ALYI). ALYI has recently announced the company is expanding its electric motorcycle pilot program with PJET for college campuses to include electric scooters and E-bikes. The E-bike market is expected to surpass $52 billion by 2028 .

