Beyond Meat® Expands Availability of Beyond Chicken® Tenders at over 8,000 New Outlets Nationwide, Including Grocery, Pharmacy and Club Stores

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), a leader in plant-based meat, today announced that it is significantly increasing the availability of its Beyond Chicken® Tenders at leading retail outlets across the country, including supermarkets, pharmacies and club stores. Starting today, Beyond Chicken Tenders are available at select Albertsons, CVS, Sprouts and Whole Foods Market stores nationwide, and are expanding into all Kroger banners throughout April. With this expansion, Beyond Meat, the #1 selling plant-based meat brand in the refrigerated category in retail1 and across total foodservice2, continues to increase accessibility to delicious plant-based protein for consumers everywhere.



Beyond Chicken Tenders deliver the crispy, juicy and flavorful chicken tender experience consumers know and love, with the added nutritional and environmental benefits of plant-based meat. Made from simple, plant-based ingredients, Beyond Chicken Tenders have 50% less saturated fat than the leading brand of traditional breaded chicken nuggets, and no antibiotics, hormones or cholesterol. The protein in Beyond Chicken Tenders is derived from the nutrition-packed faba bean, an optimal ingredient for replicating the taste and texture of traditional chicken tenders.

“Building on the positive momentum of our recent chicken launches, we’re excited to significantly expand the availability of our Beyond Chicken Tenders by showing up in more places for our consumers – from their favorite supermarket or drugstore, to large warehouse clubs – making delicious, nutritious and sustainable plant-based meat more accessible than ever before,” said Deanna Jurgens, Chief Growth Officer, Beyond Meat.

Beyond Chicken Tenders were first introduced to retail in 2021 in outlets like Walmart, Jewel-Osco, Safeway NorCal, Harris Teeter, Giant Food and ShopRite following a successful debut in restaurants across the country. In recognition of its groundbreaking taste and versatility, the National Restaurant Association Show awarded Beyond Chicken Tenders the prestigious 2021 FABI Food and Beverage award .

Additionally, Beyond Meat has rolled out a series of successful poultry innovations via limited time offers at popular restaurant chains across North America including Beyond™ The Original Orange Chicken™ at Panda Express across 10 markets and Beyond Meat Nuggets at all A&W Canada stores nationwide in 2021 and Beyond Fried Chicken ® at KFC locations throughout the US in 2022.

As the U.S. plant-based meat company with the highest brand awareness3, Beyond Meat is helping to champion a more sustainable food system and drive the category forward with its innovative new chicken products.

Beyond Chicken Tenders come pre-cooked, ready-to-heat in the air fryer, oven or microwave for a crowd-pleasing meal that’s ready in under 10 minutes. Check out Beyond Meat’s recipe page for cooking inspiration. To find Beyond Chicken Tenders at a retailer near you, visit Beyond Meat’s store locator .

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) is a leading plant-based meat company offering a portfolio of revolutionary plant-based meats made from simple ingredients without GMOs, hormones, antibiotics or cholesterol. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat products are designed to have the same taste and texture as animal-based meat while being better for people and the planet. Beyond Meat’s brand commitment, Eat What You Love®, represents a strong belief that there is a better way to feed our future and that the positive choices we all make, no matter how small, can have a great impact on our personal health and the health of our planet. By shifting from animal-based meat to plant-based protein, we can positively impact four growing global issues: human health, climate change, constraints on natural resources and animal welfare. As of December 2021, Beyond Meat had products available at approximately 130,000 retail and foodservice outlets in over 90 countries worldwide. Visit www.BeyondMeat.com and follow @BeyondMeat, #BeyondBurger and #GoBeyond on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

Media Contact:

Shira Zackai

shira.zackai@beyondmeat.com

1 SPINS 52 weeks ending 3/20/22, Total US MULO and NEC

2 The NPD Group/SupplyTrack® 52 weeks ending 2/26/22 plant-based proteins, Total US excluding food stores and commercial large chains

3 Bovitz Brand Awareness Study, January 2022, n=1,004