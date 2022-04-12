nextmarkets Partners with Nuvei to Expand Internationally

MONTREAL and COLOGNE, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands, announces today its partnership with nextmarkets, one of Europe’s most innovative commission-free online brokers.

Through its proprietary payment platform, Nuvei will help solidify nextmarkets’ capabilities in the markets they already operate in, as well as power their expansion outside of Europe, as they continue to democratize the trading experience for people around the world.

“nextmarkets’ vision to enable all investors, regardless of experience to achieve financial success in their online trading activities by combining innovative technology with powerful expert knowledge, is aligned with our own,” said Nuvei Chair and CEO Philip Fayer. “Uniting payment technology and consulting, we help businesses remove payment barriers and increase acceptance rates. We are excited to partner with nextmarkets to aid their international expansion,” he added.

Leveraging Nuvei’s more than 530 alternative payment methods and local acquiring in 46 markets, nextmarkets will be able to facilitate seamless pay-ins and pay-outs for their customers with a payment method of their choice.

Commenting on the partnership, nextmarkets Co-founder and CEO, Manuel Heyden, said: “nextmarkets develops the latest technologies for one purpose: to make people more successful on stock markets. We believe the trading experience should be high-performing, seamless, and intuitive – and the payment process is an integral part of the investment journey.”

nextmarkets Co-founder and CTO Dominic Heyden said: “We are proud of the fact that we built an online broker top-to-bottom, on our own technology, with a comprehensive regulatory framework, active in seven European markets.”

“As nextmarkets prepares to grow the business outside of Europe, we need partners on this journey. Nuvei’s flexible technology delivered through a single integration, complements our own and positions us perfectly for our ambitious growth plans. So, we’re excited about the future,” he said.

About Nuvei

We are Nuvei (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands. We provide the intelligence and technology businesses need to succeed locally and globally, through one integration – propelling them further, faster. Uniting payment technology and consulting, we help businesses remove payment barriers, optimize operating costs and increase acceptance rates. Our proprietary platform provides seamless pay-in and payout capabilities, connecting merchants with their customers in over 200 markets worldwide, with local acquiring in 46 markets. With support for more than 530 local and alternative payment methods including cryptocurrencies, and nearly 150 currencies, merchants can capture every payment opportunity that comes their way. Our purpose is to make our world a local marketplace.

For more information, visit www.nuvei.com.

About nextmarkets

nextmarkets – Europe’s commission-free neobroker with offices in Cologne, Amsterdam, London, Malta and Cyprus, offers commission-free trading in over 7,000 equities from 52 countries and 1,000 ETFs. With our unique technology, support for MetaTrader 4 and a web-client, our customers can choose their favourite way of trading and have free access to “Curated Investing”: Here, more than a dozen trading experts prepare up to 300 analyses every month - free of charge and in real time. This way, anyone can learn how to trade stocks and benefit from the knowledge of the experts.

For more information, visit www.nextmarkets.com

