HUMBL and Award-Winning Recording Artist ‘Monty’ Drop Multimedia NFT With Music, Video and Merchandise Integrations

Miami, Florida, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUMBL, Inc. (OTCQB:HMBL) Monty, a multi-platinum hip-hop artist and co-founder of the hip-hop group Remy Boyz, announced the drop of his first NFT on the HUMBL Gallery slated for April 12, 2022.



The drop reflects a collaboration between HUMBL and Monty to deliver an NFT that also provides access to unique experiences and chances to win merchandise and tickets to upcoming shows.

The NFT uses music and video from the Remy Boyz new track, “The Reunion” and is an exclusive offering via HUMBL, Inc. (OTC Markets: HMBL). All NFTs will be “Verified by BLOCKS” to establish the on-chain provenance of the NFT for fans and collectors on the blockchain.

“HUMBL is excited to partner with Monty on this groundbreaking initiative,” said HUMBL CEO, Brian Foote. “At HUMBL, we believe that blockchain will converge multimedia NFTs, tickets and fan experiences into new forms of engagement between artists and audiences. Today we take another step forward towards delivering this Web 3 reality into the global marketplace.”

“This is our debut record from our upcoming album,” said Monty. “This project is so important that it couldn’t be released traditionally, and by teaming up with HUMBL, we’re taking art and music to the next level.”

About HUMBL, Inc.

HUMBL is a Web 3 blockchain company with both consumer and commercial divisions.

About BLOCKS

BLOCKS is a decentralized, blockchain project that delivers real life use cases on blockchain for consumers, corporations and government.

The “Verified by BLOCKS” service uses blockchain technology to establish on-chain provenance and chain-of-custody for intellectual property such as NFTs between fans and creators.

BLOCKS, DAO LLC is the first legally registered DAO LLC in the United States, founded in Wyoming. BLOCKS is guided by a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) of thousands of BLOCKS token holders, as well as a finance committee, marketing committee, community proposals and voting systems.

About Monty and Remy Boyz

Monty is currently the CEO of the Remy Boyz record imprint and company. Beyond Fetty Wap, artists on the imprint include newcomers such as Chaos and Tap. Monty's rhymes first hit Billboard with the Fetty Wap track and video "679," with featured verses from Monty. Monty's hard voice and rhymes are a perfect counterpoint to Fetty Wap's unique sing-song delivery on the hook, and the official release in June 2015 saw the single shoot to number 4 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song charted even higher on the US Rap Songs chart, reaching number 2, and selling over a million domestic copies in the next several months. With the track spurring a number of remixes, the video proved immensely popular as well, gaining 100 million views on YouTube in its first six months. Monty appeared with The Roots and Fetty Wap on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in September 2015, performing "679" to fans worldwide.

The following Fetty Wap single, "My Way," again featured Monty's vocals, rocketed even higher than "679" number 7 on the Billboard Hot 100, and number one on the Billboard Rhythmic chart. Fans saw Monty prominently featured in the music video, rhyming while he drives a BMW i8 through the streets of Jersey. In September 2015, the Monty and Fetty Wap collaborative track "My Way" was nominated at the BET Hip Hop Awards for Best Collaboration, Duo or Group.

When Fetty Wap's debut album dropped in late September 2015, Monty's vocals were featured on a whopping 9 of the 20 tracks, by far the most of any of the album's guest artists. After the album peaked at number one on the US Billboard 200, it also went on to be well-played overseas, charting at No. 2 on the UK R&B Albums chart and higher than No. 15 on the albums charts of countries such as Australia, Canada, and Sweden.

