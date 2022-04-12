Paws For Ukraine: Trupanion Raises Funds in Support of the People, Pets and the Veterinary Community Impacted in Ukraine

SEATTLE, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trupanion, a leader in medical insurance for pets, today launched Paws For Ukraine, a Trupanion-run support and fundraising initiative with MightyVet 501(c)(3).



In solidarity with the veterinary community and support for the people and pets of Ukraine, #PawsForUkraine shines a light on issues impacting the global veterinary community, creating more awareness, education and funds to help the people, pets and the veterinary community impacted by the invasion of Ukraine.

“In the midst of so much sudden loss, devastation and sadness, we have been hearing stories showing the strength of love and commitment to pets from the Ukrainian veterinary community,” said Margi Tooth, president of Trupanion. “We know every action counts, every message of support strengthens hearts and minds, and we are fortunate to be in a position to help the community who has helped so many of us. We hope that you will stand alongside us as we Paws For Ukraine.”

Trupanion aims to bring together the animal health community in support of this initiative. One hundred percent of funds raised will be used to support this effort, including providing access to pet food, reconnecting pet owners with lost pets, and sending medications, pet supplies and equipment.

For those who would like to donate and help the people, pets and veterinarians in Ukraine, please visit PawsForUkraine.org.

In addition to the funds donated through the campaign’s website PawsForUkraine.org, Trupanion is matching 100% of its employee donations up to $100,000.

“As a team of pet-passionate individuals, and with members of our own Trupanion community in and from the impacted regions, these stories hit close to our hearts and home, added Tooth. “They call us to action, to give back to those who have given so much to us.”

Further details regarding #PawsForUkraine, the actions Trupanion is taking, and how you can help us make a difference can be found on PawsForUkraine.org

About Trupanion

Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States, Canada and Australia with over 650,000 pets enrolled. For over two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet owners with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. With its patented process, Trupanion is the only provider with the technology to pay veterinarians directly in seconds at the time of checkout. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "TRUP". The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued in the United States by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Omega General Insurance Company. Trupanion Australia is a partnership between Trupanion and Hollard Insurance Company. For more information, please visit trupanion.com.

Contact

Michael Nank

michael.nank@trupanion.com

