Inaugural EDO Automotive TV Advertising Award Winners Announced at New York Auto Forum

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advertising data, measurement, and analytics software company EDO, Inc. announced today the winners of its inaugural Automotive TV Advertising Awards, presented at the New York Auto Forum . Winners were selected based on EDO’s proprietary outcome measurement, which reflects brand-level consideration and intent as indicated by changes in consumer search generated by automotive brands’ TV ads.



"We’re thrilled to partner with the New York Auto Forum to recognize the three automotive brands that produced the top-performing commercials of 2021," said Kevin Krim, President & CEO of EDO. "All three winners — each in their own way — prove you don’t have to choose between amazing brand-building creative and ads that directly drive demand and consumer response."

EDO ranked the most effective auto advertisements of the year across three categories:

Most Engaging Luxury Automotive Advertiser of 2021, awarded to Audi for its use of electrifying TV ads throughout 2021 to drive consumers to engage online with the brand. The highlight of the year was their electrification ad campaign supporting the all-new RS e-Tron GT that featured Oscar-nominated actor and brand ambassador Janelle Monae.

for its use of electrifying TV ads throughout 2021 to drive consumers to engage online with the brand. The highlight of the year was their electrification ad campaign supporting the all-new RS e-Tron GT that featured Oscar-nominated actor and brand ambassador Janelle Monae. Most Engaging Non-Luxury Automotive Advertiser of 2021, awarded to Kia for its campaigns in support of the brand’s new slogan “Movement that inspires,” the Turbocharged K5, and the All-New Carnival.

for its campaigns in support of the brand’s new slogan “Movement that inspires,” the Turbocharged K5, and the All-New Carnival. Most Engaging Automotive TV Spot of 2021, awarded to Toyota for the top-performing ad across the entire category for its fun-loving and futuristic “Start Your Impossible: Teamwork - Team USA” spot.



“Audi, Kia, and Toyota demonstrated that pairing powerful messages plus great cars into excellent creative drives consumer behavior — which translates into consideration, intent and eventually sales. Effective advertising creates magical moments when people go from passive to active, and we literally see those magical moments in our data,” Krim continued.

The winning automakers will be celebrated during an engaging presentation where representatives are recognized, presented their award, and have the opportunity to showcase the power of their brand’s TV advertising through their award-winning, 30-second ads.

The awards come one week after EDO announced an $80 million strategic growth investment from Shamrock Capital and Discovery selected EDO as its preferred behavioral measurement partner .

EDO, Inc. is a data, measurement and analytics company that informs media, creative and audience advertising investments across all Convergent TV platforms by measuring and optimizing for what triggers consumer behavior. The company is an innovative leader in applying world-class data science software and unique behavioral metrics to help its clients – marketers, TV networks, and agencies – generate greater value from their creative efforts and media decisions. The company’s reliable, investment-grade metrics align marketing with sales and finance, providing confidence in the efficacy of advertising dollars through detailed competitive, category, historical, and predictive insights. To learn more about EDO, please visit: https://www.edo.com/ .

