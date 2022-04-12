Ugami Raises $4.8m Seed Funding Round to Back the Complete Financial Solution for Gamers

MIAMI, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ugami , the financial rewards solution for gamers, today announced that it has recently closed a $4.8 million seed round, alongside the launch of Closed Beta for its inaugural Ugami Debit Card and app. This seed round was led by Harlem Capital Partners as well as ULU Ventures, with participation from FJ Labs, Origins Fund, and Top Corner Capital. Reception for the Ugami vision has resulted in more than 265,000 gamers registering during the waitlist period, marking the largest waitlist for any fintech gaming card to date in the U.S.



“We couldn’t be more proud to support Ugami and their mission to become the leading financial card for gamers,” said Henri Pierre-Jacques, Managing Partner at Harlem Capital. “The interest already secured is incredible and speaks to Ugami’s talent and dedication to their vision.”

Ugami is building a robust and reliable next generation financial solution with a fun, exciting, and engaging rewards program that offers maximum flexibility for its community. Through decentralizing its rewards program across top gaming and technology brands, the Ugami Debit Card is their first product that will cater to a broad range of gamers and their interests, changing the way they experience rewards.

“As a company made up of gamers and fintech professionals, we are extremely excited to see the incredible interest in Ugami from the gaming community,” said CEO, Hector Hulian. “Our mission is to create a safe and secure banking product where gamers can manage their finances and have fun at the same time.”

The Ugami Debit Card will feature all of the utility of banking cards with a gamified app. Gamers will earn “Ugipoints” on all purchases that they can redeem for cash or use to shop from the curated Ugami store for merchandise from top brands including Best Buy, Nvidia, Steam, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo, and many more.

The Ugami Debit Card App features will include:

Master Financial Play: Use your physical and virtual Ugami debit cards for all of your banking needs with zero fees.

Use your physical and virtual Ugami debit cards for all of your banking needs with zero fees. Boost and Score: Boost your debit account to earn a 4X Ugipoints bonus on all of your purchases.

Boost your debit account to earn a 4X Ugipoints bonus on all of your purchases. Shop the Store: Redeem your Ugipoints for cash back, gaming systems, software, gift cards, GPUs, cryptocurrency, and much more.

Redeem your Ugipoints for cash back, gaming systems, software, gift cards, GPUs, cryptocurrency, and much more. Level Up: The more Ugipoints you earn, the higher your level and status!

The more Ugipoints you earn, the higher your level and status! Complete Streaks: Earn more rewards by completing daily, weekly and monthly streaks.

Earn more rewards by completing daily, weekly and monthly streaks. Collect Cool Badges: With each achievement you complete, you can unlock new badges.

With each achievement you complete, you can unlock new badges. Daily Spin: Feeling Lucky? Log in every day to spin the wheel for more Ugipoints.





Feeling Lucky? Log in every day to spin the wheel for more Ugipoints. ATM Finder: Find cash with no fees using the Ugami ATM finder to locate one of the 55K machines within our network.



To find out more about Ugami or to join the waitlist, please visit https://ugami.com , or join Ugami on Discord . More information on Ugami products and plans will continue to be announced in the coming weeks.

About Ugami

Ugami, Inc. is a financial technology company with a mission of changing the way gamers experience debit card and credit card rewards programs. The Ugami team is formed by passionate technology entrepreneurs, finance professionals, and gamers who are committed to building an innovative and robust financial solution. Lead investors include Harlem Capital Partners and ULU Ventures, with participation from FJ Labs, Origins Fund, and Top Corner Capital. Banking Services provided by Blue Ridge Bank, N.A. Member FDIC. To learn more about Ugami visit https://www.ugami.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Ugami, Inc.

press@ugami.com

510-893-3271

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0f35dfc6-afc7-469c-a3de-84c97cba715a