Clinical Trial Guide Launches online to help patients and caregivers navigate the clinical trial process

This new resource at clinicaltrialguide.com seeks to transform the way patients and their caregivers understand and navigate the often overly complicated process of clinical trial information-gathering, selection, and enrollment.

NEW YORK, NY, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clinical Trial Guide today announced the launch of clinicaltrialguide.com, a resource designed to make the process of learning about clinical trials less stressful and more accessible to trial candidates and their loved ones. Clinical Trial Guide is intended to be a comprehensive guide, news source and platform for everything clinical trials.

Clinical trial options continue to increase rapidly, and many people are left in the dark in terms of understanding their impending medical journey. Clinical Trial Guide remedies this situation by guiding them through this complex process, offering users an innovative, start-to-finish approach as they consider enrolling in a clinical trial and ultimately participate in a trial.

“After seeing firsthand the challenges trial participants and their loved ones endure through a clinical trial process, I decided to create Clinical Trial Guide to simply help those going through such challenging times,” said David Polinsky. “For the sake of their own medical treatment and to help bring vital and innovative drugs and devices to market, we in the biotech and pharmaceutical industry collectively and collaboratively need to change the clinical trial experience if we want to encourage people to give clinical trials a chance.”

The site explains, in plain language, how clinical trials work from start to finish, presents the risks and benefits, and then provides resources for users to find current clinical trials that are relevant to their disease or condition. In addition, users can visit regularly for the latest news and updates.

“We look forward to broadening our horizons as we continue to reach and assist potential clinical trial participants, increase our information base and grow our platform alongside those in the industry” said Rivka Szafranski, CEO of Clinical Trial Guide. “Launching marks the beginning of a significant change in the clinical trial space, one that focuses directly on assisting users on their health journey.”

Additional features are set to roll out later this year with increased resources, including an informational section wherein pharmaceutical companies can outline their trials in layman terms so users can better understand the trial they are entering.

For more information about Clinical Trial Guide or to collaborate with us in further developing this valuable resource, please visit clinicaltrialguide.com.

About Clinical Trial Guide :

Clinical Trial Guide was created by a team of passionate and driven advocates who built a resource designed to make the process of learning about and deciding whether to participate in clinical trials less stressful and more accessible to trial candidates and their loved ones.

