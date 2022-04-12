Canadian Franchise Association Announces Winners of the 2022 Awards of Excellence in Franchising

TORONTO, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Franchise Association (CFA) is pleased to announce that the Traditional (those with bricks and mortar locations) and Non-Traditional Grand Prize (those that are mobile or home based) winners of the 2022 CFA Awards of Excellence in Franchising are Inspiration Learning Center and EverLine Coatings and Services, respectively. The CFA awards two separate Grand Prizes to reflect the range of franchise opportunities on the market.



“Franchising in Canada is very diverse, ranging from children’s education franchises like Inspiration Learning Center to home-based service franchises like EverLine Coatings and Services,” says Sherry McNeil, CFA President & Chief Executive Officer. To reflect this diversity, and to ensure participating franchise systems are being rated against their peers, the CFA Awards of Excellence in Franchising program includes seven categories and two Grand Prizes.

Considered the pinnacle of franchise achievement in Canada, the CFA Awards of Excellence in Franchising are given annually to franchise systems that have demonstrated superior franchise relations, leadership, training and communications. The Grand Prizes were presented at the Awards Gala dinner during the 2022 CFA National Convention in Ottawa, Ontario.

“The CFA Awards of Excellence in Franchising celebrates the very best in Canadian franchising in 2022. The winners have demonstrated the importance of Growing Together™ and the symbiotic partnership between franchisor and franchisees,” says Sherry McNeil, CFA President & Chief Executive Officer. “Regardless of the size or concept, a strong relationship between the franchisor and franchisees is fundamental to a franchise system’s success. We congratulate Inspiration Learning Center and EverLine Coatings and Services for their achievements.”

This year, more than 70 CFA-member franchise brands participated in the CFA Awards of Excellence in Franchising program. Sponsored by the CFA and administered by the Portage Group, a third-party research firm, the winning franchise systems were determined based on the results of a survey completed by participating brands’ franchisees about their experiences and levels of satisfaction with the system.

Entries were separated into Traditional Franchises (those with brick and mortar locations) and Non-Traditional Franchises (those that are mobile or home based). Within these categories, entrants were grouped based on their number of franchisees.

These categories reflect the diversity of franchising and the spectrum of franchise opportunities available in today’s market.

The CFA also presented the Franchisee of the Year Award recognizing top-performing franchisees for their unique accomplishments and excellence in business performance, community service, and brand involvement. Days Inn by Wyndham, Carolyn Genest received the gold in the Traditional category and Paul Davis Restoration, Sylvie Levesque was the gold winner in the Non-Traditional category.

“The Franchisee of the Year award credits a franchise system for their outstanding performance and contribution in helping the Canadian franchising community become Stronger Together,” says Sherry McNeil, CFA President & Chief Executive Officer. “We congratulate Carolyn Genest and Sylvie Levesque for receiving this prestigious honour.”

Separated into Traditional and Non-Traditional Franchises, winners for the Franchisee of the Year Award were determined by the CFA’s Education Advisory Committee based on the strength of the participating entrants’ award submissions.

The 2022 CFA Awards of Excellence in Franchising winners are:

The 2022 CFA Awards of Excellence in Franchising Grand Prize

Traditional Franchises: Inspiration Learning Center | Non-Traditional Franchises: EverLine Coatings and Services

Traditional Franchises (i.e. bricks and mortar locations)

6-15 Franchises

Gold: Inspiration Learning Center – Tutoring and Private School

Silver: Lice Squad.com

Bronze: Ctrl V

16-29 Franchises

Gold: Symposium Cafe

Silver: MaxWell Realty Inc

Bronze: Willowbrae Academy

30-99 Franchises

Gold: Triple O’s

Silver: Motel 6

Bronze: Wendy’s Restaurant of Canada

100+ Franchises

Gold: Pizza Nova Take Out Ltd.

Silver: Oxford Learning

Bronze: A&W Food Services of Canada

Non-Traditional Franchises (i.e. mobile, home-based, etc.)

6-15 Franchises

Gold: Driverseat

Silver: Metropolitan Movers

Bronze: Prep’n Sell

16-29 Franchises

Gold: EverLine Coatings and Services

Silver: CertaPro Painters

Bronze: TWO MEN AND A TRUCK

30+ Franchises

Gold: New Creations

Silver: Paul David Restoration Canada

Bronze: WP Creations

For more information about the CFA Awards of Excellence in Franchising, visit https://cfa.ca/aofe-winners-2022/.

The 2022 CFA Franchisee of the Year Award Winners are:

Non-Traditional Franchises

Gold: Sylvie Levesque, Paul Davis Restoration

Silver: John Bailey, TWO MEN AND A TRUCK

Traditional Franchises

Gold: Carolyn Genest, Days Inn by Wyndham

Silver: Naghmeh Razmpoosh, Oxford Learning Centres

Bronze: Chris Vlemmix, SpeedPro Canada

For more information about the CFA Franchisee of the Year Award, visit https://cfa.ca/foty-winners-2022/.

About the Canadian Franchise Association

The Canadian Franchise Association (CFA) helps everyday Canadians realize the dream of building their own business. CFA advocates on issues that impact this dream on behalf of more than 700 corporate members and over 40,000 franchisees from many of Canada’s best-known and emerging franchise brands. Beyond its role as the voice of the franchise industry, CFA strengthens and develops franchising by delivering best-practice education and creating rewarding connections between Canadians and the opportunities in franchising. Canadian franchises contribute over $96 billion per year to the Canadian economy and create jobs for more than 1.8 million people. Learn more at www.cfa.ca or www.FranchiseCanada.online.

