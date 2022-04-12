Healixa Secures Manufacturing Agreement for its Global AquaDuct™ Atmospheric Water Harvesting Units with Industry Leader Allied Manufacturing Industry LLC

New York, NY, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healixa, Inc. (OTC Pink: EMOR) ("Healixa", or the "Company"), a technology company focusing on building and acquiring innovative and disruptive technologies in the clean water, health-tech, and green-tech industries, today announced a milestone achievement, securing a manufacturing supply agreement (the “Agreement”) for its Global Aquaduct™ atmospheric water harvesting units with Allied Manufacturing Industry LLC (“Allied”), a leading precision manufacturing company based in Conway, South Carolina.



About Allied:

Allied is an industry leader in metal fabrication and powder coating, with 27 years of experience

Allied clients include leading global airlines, American Airlines and Delta Airlines, as well as other Fortune 500 companies

Allied is dedicating 150,000 sq. ft. of space for the mass production of Global AquaDuct™

Allied possesses the knowledge and expertise and is well-equiped to ramp up manufacturing of Global Aquaduct™ units

Why it Matters:

Healixia’s Global Aquaduct™ product utilizes the Company’s Atmospheric Water Harvesting technology, a game-changing clean water technology that can harvest potable water directly from the atmosphere almost anywhere on earth with minimal energy generated from an integrated solar panel

Currently, Healixia has $75 million of pre-sales from indications of interest, with a rapidly growing pipeline around the world in Global Aquaduct™ units

Milestone manufacturing agreement with Allied allows Healixia to address the growing commercial demand for cost-effective, remotely-deployable, sustainable clean water solutions

The Company will fast-track its sales and marketing efforts as it demonstrates and delivers Global Aquaduct™ units to accommodate a wider variety of applications and functionalities