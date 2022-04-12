Lance Pickett Named Sorenson Chief Relationship Officer

SALT LAKE CITY, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Sorenson announced the appointment of Lance Pickett as its new Chief Relationship Officer (CRO). Mr. Pickett is the first Deaf executive to serve in the company’s C-suite since the company’s founding 20 years ago.



Born Deaf into a family with both Deaf and hearing members, Mr. Pickett has spent his life negotiating both cultures, communication and communities. His personal experience, combined with his thorough understanding of Sorenson products and services and the needs of the people who use them, uniquely qualify him to lead corporate efforts to seek mutual understanding and collaboration between diverse people.

“Lance is the right leader to nurture new and established relationships as Sorenson evolves to connect even more people worldwide using Sorenson’s accessible and inclusive services,” said Sorenson CEO Jorge Rodriguez. “Lance brings historical industry perspective and understands our renewed focus on innovation, consumer protection and compliance. We welcome him to the leadership team.”

In his new role, Mr. Pickett will draw upon his extensive, first-hand experiences in the Deaf, hearing and hard-of-hearing communities as well as his expertise developed over years serving in various Sorenson roles. He is pioneering and will lead Sorenson’s new Ambassador program.

Mr. Pickett began his career with Sorenson as a trainer, installing videophone equipment in customers’ homes, then rapidly advanced to director of technical support for Sorenson relay service. After 13 years, he was promoted to marketing vice president, where he was responsible for all consumer acquisition and retention marketing, branding, corporate communications, B2C marketing and sales support and product development. He spearheaded initiatives that drove record social media and community engagement; lobbied Sorenson’s positions to the FCC, political representatives and community advocacy groups; and consulted and collaborated with product development and design teams to ensure optimal user experiences across all of Sorenson’s modern, customer-focused platforms and hardware.

“I am pleased to join Sorenson’s leadership,” notes Mr. Pickett. “I am excited about our plans to expand our communication services to better serve Deaf, hard-of-hearing, diverse and underrepresented communities. I want to support the growth that takes Sorenson to the next level.”

Mr. Pickett is a graduate of Utah Valley University with a bachelor’s degree in multimedia communications technology.

American Sign Language and British Sign Language videos accompanying this announcement are available on the Sorenson press page.

