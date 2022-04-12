Brooklyn, New York, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Social Media Optimization Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 22.9% between 2022 and 2027. The social media optimization market is largely driven by the growing demand for social media analytics tools, the growing consumption of digital media content, the increasing number of social media platforms, and the growing demand for greater social media interactions.







Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Social Media Optimization Market - Forecast to 2027”





Key Market Insights

The growing demand for online shopping and the growth of the e-commerce industry is expected to increase the adoption of social media optimization tools

The growing adoption of AI and data analytics is expected to increase the demand for social media optimization tools

The social media marketing tools segment is expected to hold the dominant share of the market based on the product type

The sales and marketing management segment is envisaged to clutch the lion’s share of the market based on the application

The retail and consumer goods segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market based on end-user

Adobe, IBM, Google, Oracle, Salesforce, Sprout Social, Hootsuite, Meltwater, Sprinklr, Digimind, HubSpot, Clarabridge, Khoros, Falcon.io, Zoho Corporation, NetBase, Brandwatch, Talkwalker, Buffer, Agorapulse, Sendible, MavSocial, Socialbakers, Synthesio, and eClincher, among others, are the key players in the social media optimization market





Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/social-media-optimization-market-3768





Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)

Social Media Marketing Tools

Social Media Listening

Monitoring and Analytics Tools

Social Media Asset and Content Management Tools

Social Media Risk and Compliance Management Tools

Social Media Marketing Services

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)

Sales and Marketing Management

Customer Experience Management

Competitive Intelligence

Risk Management and Fraud Detection

Others



End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)

BFSI

Retail and Consumer Goods

Government and Public Sector

Healthcare and Life Sciences

IT and Telecom

Media and Entertainment

Manufacturing

Travel and Hospitality

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of CSA



Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA





Website: Global Market Estimates

