IBN’s CannabisNewsWire Re-Engaged to Serve as an Official Newswire for the O'Cannabiz Conference and Expo in Toronto, Canada

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsWire -- CannabisNewsWire (“CNW”), a specialized communications platform for the cannabis sector and one of the 50+ brands part of IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”) is pleased to announce that it again will be collaborating with the organizers of the O’Cannabiz International Conference & Expo in its capacity as the Official NewsWire of the conference and a Platinum Sponsor. The conference is scheduled for Toronto’s International Centre, Exhibit Hall 5, June 1-3, 2022.



CannabisNewsWire’s team is working closely with O’Cannabiz to leverage IBN’s extensive array of corporate communications solutions to boost recognition for conference participants seeking to reach additional investors, journalists, businesses and consumers. CNW will provide amplified article syndication to its more than 5,000 strategic syndication partners and feature the conference on its dedicated events page. IBN’s affiliated brands, such as CBDWire and HempWire, will also highlight the conference on their websites.

“It’s always great to be working alongside O’Cannabiz’s team to help maximize awareness and media coverage for their annual event,” said IBN Communications Director Jonathan Keim. “O’Cannabiz has proven itself to be an ideal platform for presenting the latest innovations and investor opportunities emerging from the cannabis space. The 2022 O’Cannabiz Conference and Expo promises to be an outstanding networking event, with timely presentations and relevant sessions for every segment of the cannabis industry, and we’re looking forward to being part of it.”

The O’Cannabiz International Conference and Expo will feature a broad spectrum of cannabis industry panel discussions covering a wide range of timely topics. In addition, the conference agenda will include over 70 breakout sessions and workshops, hundreds of exhibitor booths in the 50,000-square-foot expo hall, more than 180 speakers, and three days of networking opportunities to explore investment options and foster connections. Back for 2022 is the O’Cannabiz Cannabis Industry Awards Gala created to honor the incredible people, businesses and brands making a difference in Canada’s burgeoning cannabis industry.

“We are very pleased to have CannabisNewsWire back as an official news distribution partner for O’Cannabiz,” said Neill Dixon, president of O’Cannabiz. “Their years of experience, expertise and extensive syndication network generate additional exposure for the conference and our partners, sponsors and exhibitors. IBN’s access to investor-focused brands and capability to distribute to news websites and social media channels will add value to the benefits we provide O’Cannabiz participants.”

To learn more, purchase tickets, explore sponsorship opportunities, or reserve a booth, visit www.OCannabiz.com.

