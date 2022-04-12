Rise in Wireless Video Surveillance for Security Driving Sales of Network Video Recorders, States Fact.MR

United States, Rockville, MD, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per detailed industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global network video recorder (NVR) market is anticipated to exceed a valuation of US$ 3.2 Bn in 2022, and further expand at a promising CAGR of 13.1 % by value over the period of forecast (2022-2032).



Network video recorders provide advanced surveillance by means of video and audio recording in a network. Rising infrastructure development and smart city projects are anticipated to drive the global market over the coming years. Moreover, emergence of NVR as a replacement of conventional DVR for surveillance is expected to provide long-term consistency in demand to NVR manufacturers.

Most NVR systems are compatible with IP cameras. These cameras have high lifespan (8-10 years), high resolution, and capability for video-audio recording. Due to this, NVR systems are likely to attract new customers for video surveillance activities over the coming years.

Continuous development in product ranges by leading market players is likely to surge product penetration of network video recorder systems in residential to industrial applications. For instance, shipments of IP cameras surpassed the mark of 25 Mn in 2021, which is likely to supplement the growth of the global NVR market during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

By technology type for NVR systems, the HD IP sub-segment is expected to remain the most dominant and surpass a valuation of US$ 9.5 Bn by 2032.

The transportation end-use vertical is projected to account for the highest deployment of NVR systems expanding at a CAGR of 14% through 2032.

On the basis of camera compatibility, deployment of wired NVR systems is likely to surge 3X in various end-use verticals such as transportation, government, utilities, and commercial.

On the basis of hard drive, the 2*4 TB sub-segment is likely to witness the highest CAGR of 14%.

The East Asia region is expected to generate a valuation of more than US$ 3.5 Bn by 2032.

North America is set to gain 10 BPS from 2022 to 2032.

Deployment of network video recorders in military/ defence is likely to capture around 10% market share over the assessment period.





“Real-time data storage and transmission & processing offered by NVR systems is a dominating factor driving product adoption for commercial applications,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Winning Strategy

The evolving trend of retail and online sales across the globe makes the stage set for the growth of the network video recorder market. In addition, improving digitalization across the globe is expected to create a promising stance for NVR product manufacturers.

Digitalization provides a foundation for the deployment of network video recorders. NVRs can easily be connected with smartphones and PCs, which is likely to attract more end users.

According to the market research analysis, Synology, QNAP Security, Synology, QNAP Security, Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co Ltd, D-Link Corporation, Exacq, Indigo Vision, Samsung, Vicon Industries, Inc, Lorex Technology, Viotek, Ganz, Genetec Corporation, and Hangzhou Hik-Vision Digital Technology Co Ltd are key suppliers of network video recorders.

Segmentation of Network Video Recorder Industry Research

NVR Market by Channel Type : Low Mid-range (Under 16 Channels) NVRs High (17-32 Channels) NVRs Enterprise (>32 Channels) NVRs

NVR Market by Technology : HD IP Analog HD

NVR Market by Hard Drive : 1TB NVRs 2TB NVRs 3TB NVRs 2*4TB NVRs

NVR Market by Camera Compatibility : Wired NVRs Wireless NVRs

NVR Market by End-use Vertical : Military/Defense Government Healthcare Manufacturing/Industrial Transportation Commercial Utilities

NVR Market by Region : North America NVR Market Latin America NVR Market Europe NVR Market East Asia NVR Market South Asia & Oceania NVR Market MEA NVR Market



