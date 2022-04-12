Global market for Ethyl Polysilicate is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% until 2032

United States, Rockville, MD, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a recent report published by Fact.MR, during the forecast period (2022-2032), the global market for ethyl polysilicate is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7%, reaching a valuation of more than US$ 450 Million. For the deposition of silicon acid produced by complete hydrolysis, ethyl polysilicates are used.



Ethyl polysilicate market share from silica synthesis increased by more than 3.6 % over the historical period. The product is widely used as an adhesive, binder, and sealant in end-use industries such as oil and gas and metallurgy to protect oil wells, refineries, and metallic surfaces from water contaminants. These chemicals protect wells from hydrolysis, preserving crude oil quality and yield and propelling industry growth.

The crosslinking agent segment is expected to account for one-third of demand by 2032, with a CAGR of 3% between 2022 and 2032. Because of its low VOC emissions and environmental friendliness, ethyl polysilicate is increasingly being used as a crosslinking agent in cold-curing silicone rubber systems.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global ethyl polysilicate market to flourish 1.6x from 2022 to 2032

Cross-linking agent manufacturing to be key application area, flourishing at a 3% value CAGR

Ceramics manufacturing to yield a value of US$ 170 Million by 2022

APAC to emerge as an opportunistic market, flourishing at a 5% value CAGR

Europe to be the next most attractive market, documenting a 4% value CAGR

By type, ethyl polysilicate 40 to exceed a valuation of US$ 320 Million by 2032

“As organizations seek to modernize operational legacy, enterprises are adopting various application transformation solutions. This is helping them reduce operational costs, eliminate complexity and increase data consistency across disparate platforms," comments a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Dr. Khan Industrial Consultants Pvt. Ltd, Wacker, Nangtong Chengua Chemical, Momentive, COLCOAT, Evonik, and Changzhou Wujin Hengye Chemical are among the major manufacturers in the global ethyl polysilicate industry. Manufacturers are forming strategic alliances, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and capacity expansion, in order to implement new technology and increase production capacity to meet rising demand.

In 2021, Wacker will introduce SILESTER® XAR, a ready-to-use, prehydrolyzed ethyl silicate hybrid binder. SILESTER® XAR's solvent is a mixture of ethanol and 2-propanol. Hybrid binders have excellent storage and processing properties due to their unique formulation and manufacturing technology.





Global Ethyl Polysilicate Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

By Type Ethyl Polysilicate 28 Ethyl Polysilicate 32 Ethyl Polysilicate 40

By Application Ethyl Polysilicate as a Residential Binding Agent Ethyl Polysilicate as a Cross-linking Agent Ethyl Polysilicate as an Adhesive Agent Ethyl Polysilicate for Synthesis of Silica

By End Use Ethyl Polysilicate for Paints and Coatings Ethyl Polysilicate for Chemicals Ethyl Polysilicate for Metals Ethyl Polysilicate for Textiles Ethyl Polysilicate for Pharmaceuticals Ethyl Polysilicate for Ceramics Ethyl Polysilicate for Opticals

By Region North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA







More Valuable Insights

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global application transformation market, presenting historical analysis from 2015 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of type (ethyl polysilicate 28, ethyl polysilicate 32 and ethyl polysilicate 40), application (residential binding agent, cross-linking agent, adhesive agent and synthesis of silica) and end use (paints and coatings, chemicals, metals, textiles, pharmaceuticals, ceramics and opticals) across five major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and Middle East & Africa).

