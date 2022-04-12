Diabeloop Adapts Its Self-Learning, Personalized Insulin Automatization Software to Be Used With Insulin Pens

PARIS, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diabeloop, a pioneer in the field of therapeutic artificial intelligence, leverages the potential of its diabetes technology to enable the integration of insulin pens into its hybrid closed-loop system using a unique app. With DBL-4pen, Diabeloop offers new opportunities for personalized diabetes management for people with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, further advancing the quality of patient care.

Diabeloop opens a new segment in the insulin therapy market

Several tens of millions of people worldwide require insulin every day. However, only 2 million of them1 are equipped with insulin pumps because of their relative complexity and significant cost. Most diabetes patients in Europe and the U.S. on intensive insulin therapy are multiple daily insulin injections (MDI) pen users.

Diabeloop is developing a product for people living with diabetes who do not have access or want to wear an insulin pump. Using self-learning algorithms, DBL-4pen will bring most of the clinical improvement from DBLG1's closed-loop to insulin pen users, while the overall cost will be significantly lower for the payer.

DBL-4pen: real-time mobile insulin dosing and telemedicine solution

People on multiple daily insulin injections using pens face the challenge of determining the correct amount and timing of insulin depending on individual blood glucose levels, physiology and lifestyle. To reduce hypoglycemia, risks of associated complications while lowering the mental burden of managing diabetes for patients using insulin pens, Diabeloop is developing a unique smartphone app that embeds its self-learning algorithm. The app is connected via Bluetooth® to a connected insulin pen and a CGM that measures blood glucose levels every five minutes.

On the way to more automation, DBL-4pen requires minimal input from users. They only need to enter meals and physical activities into the app. DBL-4pen then automatically recommends the ideal insulin dose in real-time, which can be delivered via the pen with no more calculation to do.

In addition, the measured data can be transmitted to the physician, healthcare providers or family members via YourLoops, the cloud-based data visualization platform, if the patient so desires.

Strong partnerships to foster interoperability

DBL-4pen complements Diabeloop's existing product line with another user-friendly and personalized solution that offers more control and customization possibilities regarding diabetes management.

"The integration of insulin pens into hybrid closed-loop systems is a substantial progress. Especially diabetes patients for whom pump therapy is a hurdle can benefit from this new solution. Moreover, diabetes therapy with insulin pens can be a viable solution for different healthcare systems," said Prof. Hélène Hanaire of the University Hospital of Toulouse.

Diabeloop announces the extension of its partnership with BIOCORP, a French company specializing in the development and manufacturing of medical devices and connected healthcare solutions, to integrate Mallya®, their smart cap for insulin injection pens, into Diabeloop's technological environment.

This and other planned partnerships are expected to create new opportunities to bring Diabeloop's interoperable technologies to people with diabetes who use insulin pens for their daily multiple injections.

"With DBL-4pen, we are able to bring the power of self-learning algorithms and connectivity to the majority of people who can not or do not want to wear an insulin pump. The combination of smart sensors for insulin pens with our self-learning algorithm gives us the opportunity to integrate a wide range of insulin pens into our hybrid closed-loop system in the future. Our goal is for this innovative solution to be compatible with almost all pens on the market," said Erik Huneker, CEO and co-founder of Diabeloop.

Dynamic bolus insulin titration doses

DBL-4pen is currently a unique solution for MDI patients to dynamically titrate bolus insulin doses. Personalization is at the core of this solution because the app takes into account both entered meals and physical activities, as well as glucose trend, and uses the entire patient history to fine-tune bolus amounts based on the patient's response to previous boluses.

"DBL-4pen offers a customized solution for MDI patients that can be integrated into hybrid closed-loop systems. Currently, we are in the process of launching a clinical trial in France to strengthen Diabeloop's positioning in the insulin pen therapy market," said Marc Julien, Chief Operating Officer of Diabeloop.

___________________

About Diabeloop

Created in 2015, Diabeloop is a high-growth company that offers AI-based, personalized solutions to improve clinical outcomes for people with diabetes while relieving them of their constant mental burden. DBLG1 System, Diabeloop's first medical device for automated insulin delivery (AID) and DBL-hu, its solution for highly unstable Type 1 diabetes management, are both CE-marked and being deployed in Europe.

A second round of financing of 31 million euros, concluded at the end of 2019, supported the international commercial rollout of DBLG1 iController and Diabeloop's ambitious R&D program. Today, Diabeloop gathers the personality, passion, and skills of over 160 talented individuals who work hard to improve the quality of life for every person living with diabetes.

------------------

Reference:

1 2021 internal extrapolation based on Seagrove Partners and Simon-Kucher reports data

--------------------

Meet Diabeloop at ATTD 2022 (27-30 April 2022, Barcelona, Spain) or contact us for further information at: partnership@diabeloop.fr

Press contact:

Stéphanie JEGU

stephanie.jegu@diabeloop.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.