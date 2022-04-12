Floré by Sun Genomics Selected as NutraIngredients Awards Finalist

SAN DIEGO, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Genomics, creator of Floré, the world’s only fully customized precision probiotic, announced today that it was selected as a 2022 NutraIngredients Awards finalist in the “Product of the Year: Probiotic” category.

Custom formulated to address an individual's specific needs, Floré probiotics are created based on a person’s unique gut microflora. After a customer orders a gut test kit and provides a stool sample, Sun Genomics’ team of scientists extracts DNA and sequences the individual’s gut microflora. This information is then used to craft a custom probiotic shipped directly to the customer’s home each month. After four months, customers can retest their gut to see their progress. The Floré product line includes solutions for adults, children, toddlers, and babies.

“We are honored to be recognized by the esteemed NutraIngredients Awards alongside other industry-leading supplements and innovative companies,” said Sunny Jain, founder, and CEO of Sun Genomics. “We understand that a one-size-fits-all or even categorized approach to gut health is ineffective and believe that probiotics should be tailored to an individual’s unique makeup and needs. With Floré, we combine your body’s prebiotic and probiotic needs into a single capsule that is easy to take daily. Our goal is to help the hundreds of millions of people suffering from gut health issues.”

In its eighth year, the NutraIngredients Awards honor the best and brightest in ingredients, companies, finished products, people, and initiatives throughout the nutrition and dietary supplements industry. A complete list of the 2022 finalists can be found here. Winners will be announced at an online ceremony on May 4, 2022.

About Sun Genomics

Sun Genomics, headquartered in San Diego, California, is a leader in gut health testing. Founded in 2016, the company specializes in made-to-order probiotics based on an individual’s gut microflora. Using a patented methodology based on the extraction of DNA in stool, this approach ensures that customers receive a fully personalized probiotic that can be received as a monthly subscription. https://flore.com/