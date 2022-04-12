This is Not a Conference, It is a Catalyst: NMSDC Announces its Inaugural Minority Business Economic Forum

New York, New York, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspired by the World Economic Forum, the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) announces its inaugural Minority Business Economic Forum (the Forum) held May 11-13, 2022, with Honorary Chair, John W. Rogers, Jr., Chairman and Co-CEO of Ariel Investments.

For the last 50 years, NMSDC has been advocating access to the American dream for minority business enterprises (MBEs). Our success is historic and unmatched: over 15,000 MBEs connected to more than 1,500 corporations, resulting in $400 billion in economic output annually, generating $48 billion in tax revenue, and sustaining 2.2 million jobs. We are the nation’s largest, most impactful, and successful non-profit advocacy organization for MBEs, proving growth for MBEs is growth for all.

“As we celebrate our 50th anniversary, we know there is still much more work to be done,” comments Ying McGuire, CEO and President of NMSDC. “This leading event will tap the top leaders of corporate America, the Administration, and leading thought leaders in academia to re-calibrate the MBE narrative to be an integral part of the American economy and serve as a catalyst towards achieving $1 trillion in MBE annual revenue generation (4.3% of US GDP) to support MBE growth.”

The Forum seeks to:

Galvanize a vanguard of chief officers to amplify the impact and influence of MBEs on the American economy.

Generate corporate spend and pledges towards $1 trillion in certified MBE revenue.

Spark actionable solutions to the critical challenges minority businesses face, including access to contracts, capital, and information.

Forge pivotal relationships between MBEs and key C-suite leadership.

Speakers include:

Pete Buttigieg, Secretary at U.S. Department of Transportation

Earvin "Magic" Johnson, founder of NMSDC certified-MBE SodexoMagic

Marc Morial, President and CEO at the National Urban League

Shelley Stewart III, Partner at McKinsey & Company

James (Jim) H. Lowry, Senior Advisor at Boston Consulting Group

Dave Steward, Founder and Chairman of the Board at World Wide Technology

Randal Pinkett, PhD, Founder & Managing Partner at BCT Partners

And many more!

Additionally, the Forum will introduce a new awards program, The Equity Honors, presented to corporate chief officers who have been recognized by their peers as the true leaders at the vanguard of economic equity and minority business integration.

Onsite attendance will be limited to 400 VIP and Premier attendees, with the virtual program and Equity Honors Awards Ceremony on May 12, 2022, streamed live for thousands of virtual participants. For more information about the Forum and Equity Honors, including a tentative agenda, please visit www.theforum.nmsdc.org.

About NMSDC

Founded in 1972, NMSDC is the longest-operating business growth engine for the broadest group of systematically excluded communities of color (Asian, Black, Hispanic and Native American), and our impact goes far beyond supply chain. It’s about upward mobility for the emerging majority of Americans, an equal shot at participating in the American experiment of free-market capitalism and entrepreneurship. Our work is about correcting the unequal access to wealth-building opportunities. For more information, please visit www.nmsdc.org.