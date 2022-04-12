ENTEXS Extraction Technology Enters the Thailand Market at Herb Treasure Facility

SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With hemp cultivation, manufacturing, and exportation recently opening up in Thailand, the industry is set to surpass expectations through nutritional and economic benefits. Bangkok-based company Herb Treasure, a pioneer in the Thai hemp industry, has received Import and Cultivation Licenses and is the first and only company in Thailand to obtain an Export License. As a vertically integrated leader in Thailand's hemp industry, Herb Treasure's selection of the most efficient extraction technology is of utmost importance.

Herb Treasure's team thoroughly evaluated numerous brands and manufacturers of extraction technology and concluded ENTEXS' offerings were the most efficient and suitable for their needs.

"Our company focuses on producing CBD distillate and isolate, and we found that ENTEXS can deliver necessary things that we need such as automation system, ease of use, and efficiency." Herb Treasure CEO, Romchalee Chanprasit.

ENTEXS engineers and manufactures its technologies in-house, and each system is tailored to the customer's specific needs. Herb Treasure has ordered a comprehensive extraction and post-processing solution. The ENTEXS MINI 9 extraction system can process up to 900 pounds of hemp biomass daily to crude or distillate per day. This will be paired with ENTEXS' RMD-T70 THC remediation system capable of remediating up to 70 liters of crude per day and including their CannaSpec real-time CBD & THC monitoring sensors. Terpene Extraction and CBD Isolate modules have also been selected by Herb Treasure to support a comprehensive product offering.

"ENTEXS can provide us a turnkey solution for our company. Not just the hi-tech equipment, they also offer us the best service and support in many ways. With that support and equipment, we can be the best extraction lab in Asia" Songphob Seubchard, CMO, Herb Treasure.

ENTEXS and Herb Treasure expect to bring the new facility online in Thailand this spring, securing their position in the Thai hemp industry for a long time to come.

About ENTEXS

ENTEXS provides first-in-class technology with custom in-house manufacturing to evolve constantly and develop machinery for the hemp and cannabis markets' needs. Its patent-pending technology is a hands-free, continuous-feed, closed-loop system with no winterization necessary that increases productivity, yields, and quality of each extraction at high capacity, industrial scale. In addition, to complete systems, ENTEXS offers an extraction component catalog to include post-processing technologies and supports system customers with services such as installation, site review, field verification, permitting, operation, and more.

(888) 960-ENTX

info@entexs.com

About Herb Treasure

HT is a vertically integrated cannabis business with HQ in Bangkok and the first cultivation site in Chiang Rai. We operate our own greenhouse and outdoor cultivation, processing plant, and extraction lab. The company focuses on the CBD hemp business from researching and developing hemp strains, greenhouse and outdoor cultivation for hemp, and processing for CBD distillate/isolate. The company also engages in CBD-infused product development and selling a wide range of CBD products.

(+662 013 6644), (+6686 363 5654)

Line ID: @herbtreasure

info@herbtreasure.co.th

