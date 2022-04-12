TidalScale’s Software-Defined Server Technology Now Available on AWS

LOS GATOS, Calif., April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TidalScale ’s award winning software-defined server technology is now available on Amazon Web Services (AWS) supporting enterprise customers’ efforts to create and deploy servers of virtually any size in just minutes. TidalScale offers information technology (IT) infrastructure scalability and reliability while minimizing costs and long-term commitments.



Enterprises need IT infrastructure that is easily scalable — up or down, with minimal downtime as their business evolves to run mission-critical workloads such as Oracle Database, SAP HANA, simulations, and data analytics. TidalScale’s software solution aims to “glue” AWS bare metal servers together so that they function as a single larger system, “right sized” for a given workload. The software aggregates the CPU cores, memory, and I/O of multiple physical servers, virtualizing these resources, and then presenting them as a unified “software-defined server” to the operating system. TidalScale is simple to use requiring no changes to applications or operating systems and is deployable on AWS within minutes.



Gary Smerdon, President & Chief Executive Officer at TidalScale:

“We are thrilled to be working with AWS to bring the benefits of software-defined servers to their industry leading customer base. Organizations struggle to determine, much less deploy, the optimal system for large mission-critical workloads. Our software-defined server technology on AWS significantly streamlines and simplifies this process. TidalScale on AWS is an important step in our vision to deliver the future of computing: self-optimizing, self-healing, and self-sizing to customers around the globe.”



Tom Soderstrom, Director of Chief Technologists, AWS Worldwide Public Sector:

“We are pleased to work with TidalScale to make its software-defined server technology available on AWS. With its objective to aggregate the resources of multiple bare metal Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) instances into a single virtual server, TidalScale on AWS aims to provide customers with the flexibility to tailor their on-demand compute infrastructure for compute-and-memory-intensive workloads.”

Adam Crabtree, Chief Executive Officer at NCS Analytics:

“As a TidalScale customer, we are excited to now see their software-defined server technology available on AWS. This can dramatically increase the speed that we can deliver critical information to our regulatory clients. Without the scalability and flexibility of TidalScale, we were forced to spend a significant amount of time and resources to determine the optimal infrastructure. Now with TidalScale available on AWS, we can focus instead on our core business. We will be able to consolidate all of our workloads on AWS, significantly reducing costs while improving our products.”

