The Methodical Group Launches Nearshore Offerings From Brazil

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Methodical Group, a multinational company with focus areas in business and information technology consulting, full-service business process outsourcing (BPO), and staffing, recently expanded its nearshore capabilities with the opening of a new office in Campinas, Brazil.

With this opening, The Methodical Group continues its rapid global expansion and can now provide a robust nearshore option of a wide range of services. Located about 60 miles north of São Paulo, the state-of-the-art center in Campinas offers clients and prospects a variety of resources both on-premise and virtually, including:

Software Development

Business Process Outsourcing

Omni-Channel Customer Care

Call Center Operations

Back-Office Support

Technical Support

Operating in Brasilia Standard Time, which is one hour ahead of Eastern Standard Time, enables Methodical to bring nearshore consulting expertise and pricing to its North American clients without the time inefficiencies often associated with more distant offshore consulting hubs.

"We see a tremendous strategic advantage in having a highly skilled, nearshore workforce that is essentially in the same time zone as many of our North American clients," said company president Josh Morris. "The new office aligns with our goals of offering high-quality, cost-effective consulting that is delivered in the most efficient way possible."

The new office also helps the company manage its current growth in consulting services offered in finance, healthcare, life sciences, and staffing. The Methodical Group continues to double in size year over year, and currently plans to triple its global footprint this year in the U.S., the Philippines, and now Brazil.

"This new location marks yet another milestone for The Methodical Group," says CEO Joshua Mann. "The number of skilled professionals in the São Paulo area has increased ~5% per year for the last 20 years. There is a very capable and well-established pool of talent there and we hope to bring many new jobs to the area," said Mann.

The Methodical Group is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, but its employees and key contractors work remotely from around the globe. The company represents regional and national mid-sized companies as well as many members of the Fortune 500, including some of the best-known healthcare and life sciences brands in the United States. For more information, visit https://www.MethodicalGroup.com.

Contact:

Public Relations Manager

(844) 511-9772 | media@methodicalgroup.com

