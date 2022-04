English Swedish

Nilörngruppen AB today published the Annual report and Sustainability report for 2021 on the company's website, www.nilorn.se.

Borås 12 April 2022

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Krister Magnusson

CEO

M: +46 704 852 114

E: Krister.magnusson@nilorn.com

This is information that Nilörngruppen AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities

Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 16,30 CET on 12/4 2022.

