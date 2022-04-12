Senate Properties selects Innofactor as the provider of a case and document management solution

Finnish English

Innofactor Plc Inside Information, on April 12, 2022, at 17:50 Finnish time

Senate Properties has selected Innofactor in a public procurement competition to provide a case and document management system, as well as maintenance and development services related to it. The system will be based on Innofactor Dynasty 10 solution.

The delivery project is planned to be implemented during years 2022–2023, after which maintenance and development services will be delivered. The total value of the procurement (excluding VAT) stated by Senate Properties in the procurement decision is approximately EUR 2.2 million. The agreement is valid for a fixed period of two years from delivery, after which it will be valid until further notice.

Senate Properties is a state-owned company operating under the Ministry of Finance, and it acts as the internal specialist on work environment and premises for the state administration. The task of Senate is to provide the state administration with effective work environments supporting its operation in a cost-effective manner considering the state's overall interest. Senate is also responsible for selling and developing properties for which the use by the state has been discontinued.

The decision will be legally valid after the appeal period defined in the Procurement Act has passed.

