Park Street A/S – New share buyback program

Transactions during 11 April 2022 – 11 April 2022

On 25 February 2022, Park Street A/S announced a share buy-back programme, as described in Company Announcement dated 25-02-2022. The programme is carried out in compliance with the provisions of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation – MAR) and delegated legislation under MAR; except for the limitation of implementing the authorized buy-back of the Company’s shares within the 25% daily trading volume, due to the low levels of market liquidity in the Company’s shares. According to the programme, Park Street A/S will repurchase Class A and Class B shares for up to DKK 250m. The programme is taking place during the period from 25 February 2022 – 30 June 2022.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme during 11 April 2022 – 11 April 2022:

Number of shares bought Average transaction price Accumulated, last announcement 9,300,356 11-Apr-22 294,000 17.00 Accumulated under the programme 9,594,356 16.66





The share buy-back programme announced has now been concluded. In the period 25 February 2022 to 11 April 2022, Park Street A/S has bought 9,594,356 shares (594,356 Class A shares and 9,000,000 Class B shares) for an average price of DKK 16.66.

As of today, Park Street A/S holds a total of 10,632,160 shares of DKK 1 nominal value, corresponding to 15.75% of the total number of issued shares.





