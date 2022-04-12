Cold Chain Packaging Market Size to Hit USD 46.63 Bn By 2030

London, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cold chain packaging market size was estimated at US$ 16.04 billion in 2021. The growing demand for the various fresh and processed food products and the development of drugs and vaccines that requires special temperature controlled storage or packaging are the major factors that are expected to augment the growth of the global cold chain packaging market during the forecast period.



The rising pressure on the food processing companies to deliver the food products to the consumers along with maintaining the freshness and quality has fueled the demand for the cold chain packaging. The cold chain packaging maintains the physiological properties of the food products and extends its shelf life.

The growing consumption of various food products such as dairy products, fruits, vegetables, fish, meat, and other seafood has significantly fostered the adoption of the cold chain packaging among the food manufacturers and processors. The growing investments in the research and development of efficient and sustainable packaging are expected to offer various growth prospects to the market players in the foreseeable future.

Scope of the Cold Chain Packaging Market

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 16.04 Billion CAGR 12.6% from 2022 to 2030 Insulated Container & Boxes Market Share in 2021 58% Fish, Seafood, and Meat Market Share in 2021 26% Companies Covered Cascades Inc., Cold Chain Technologies, Creopack, Cryopak A TCP Company, Intelsius, Pelican Products, Inc., Softbox, Sofrigam, Sonoco ThermoSafs, va-Q-tec

Report Highlights

Regional Snapshot

By region, North America dominated the global cold chain packaging market accounting for a market share of around 35% in 2021. The higher penetration of the numerous top food processing companies, higher demand for packaged food and the increased consumption of on-the-go food products has significantly driven the market growth in North America. The increasing production of various new and innovative pharmaceutical products like vaccines and drugs by the several leading pharmaceutical companies in the region is another prominent factor that is expected to spur the demand for the cold packaging in this region. The growing health consciousness and rising awareness regarding the benefits of organic food products among the population of North America is driving the adoption of the cold chain packaging for the purpose of packing and transportation of organic fruits, vegetables, and meat. The hi8gh production and consumption of meat like chicken, beef, pork, and turkey in US has significantly propelled the market growth.

Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The presence of huge population, rapid urbanization, rapid industrialization, rising disposable income, growing penetration of packaged food, and rising youth population are some of the most prominent factors that are expected to drive the growth of the Asia Pacific market. Market like New Zealand is the highest consumer of ice cream in terms of per capita ice cream consumption in the world. The demand for meat products are higher in Australia, China, and South Korea, which is rapidly boosting the growth of the cold chain packaging market in Asia Pacific.

Market Dynamics

Driver

Surging demand from the pharmaceutical companies

There are certain temperature sensitive products in the pharma industry that requires cold chain packaging. The risks of losing properties owing to the exposure to high temperature associated with some products has led to the growth in the demand for the cold chain packaging. Around 18% of the pharmaceutical spending in 2018 was associated with the cold chain transportation and products, as per a data revealed by Pharmaceutical Commerce Analysis of IQVIA. Therefore, the growing demand for the cold chain packaging from the pharmaceutical industry is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Restraint

High costs of cold chain packaging

The adoption of the colds chain packaging is a costly affair as compared to other packaging. The materials used in the production of cold chain packaging are costly and some of the materials like EPS and PUR promotes sustainability owing to their special properties. The costs of this materials and the higher penetration of the traditional packaging solutions are the major factors that may hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Opportunity

Rising demand for reusable packaging

The food processing companies and the pharmaceutical companies are trying hard to reduce their costs and hence are looking for optimized packaging solutions. The reusable cold chain packaging offers an optimized packaging solution without compromising on the quality of the products. The reusable cold chain packaging solutions can reduce costs significantly and can increase profit margins for the food and pharma companies, which is fueling the demand for the reusable packaging.

Challenge

Stringent government regulations

The government regulations on the packaging requires the companies to adopt a certain design and raw materials with advanced features that increases the costs for the manufacturers. Furthermore, the growing complexities in the modern day logistics operations and increasing regulatory issues is creating a challenge for the market players. Furthermore, the strict government norms regarding the use of eco-friendly packaging products is a major challenge for the manufacturers that restricts their profit margins.

Recent Developments

In January 2018, Softbox systems acquired the TP3 Global. This strategy aimed at strengthening and expanding the product portfolio of Softbox.





Market Segmentation

By Product

Insulated Container and Boxes Large Medium Small X-Small Petite

Cold Packs

Crates Dairy Pharmaceutical Fisheries Horticulture

Temperature Controlled Pallet Shippers

Labels

By Material

Insulating Materials Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Polyurethane rigid foam (PUR) Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Cryogenic Tanks Others

Refrigerants Fluorocarbons Hydrocarbon Inorganics



By Application

Dairy Products Milk Butter Cheese Ice Cream

Fruit and Pulp Concentrates

Fish, Seafood, and Meat

Processed Food

Fruits and Vegetables

Bakery and Confectioneries

Pharmaceuticals Vaccines Blood Banking

Others

By Packaging Format

Reusable Packaging

Disposable Packaging

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





