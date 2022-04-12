AlphaGraphics empowers Tio Chilo’s Grill to ‘Make It Happen’ through business makeover contest

SAN FRANCISCO, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlphaGraphics, a leading brand in the print and creative marketing space, today announced Tio Chilo’s Grill will be the first of three businesses nationwide to receive a business makeover package including a new logo and brand identity, interior and exterior signage, printed materials, a new website, and a renewed online presence.

“Whether providing opportunities for entrepreneurs, jobs for neighbors or gathering places for communities, small businesses are an essential part of the fabric of our lives,” said Ryan Farris, AlphaGraphics’ president and COO. “Our small-business owners are the people who step up and make it happen, from sponsoring local teams to leading improvement projects to supporting charitable endeavors. That’s why we want to give back to those who have given their all to keep their businesses afloat in the face of the unprecedented challenges of the past two years — to give them a fresh start and a hopeful outlook on the future.”

Tio Chilo’s will reveal the results of its makeover during a collaborative event with the AlphaGraphics team at its renewed restaurant, located at 2872 24th St., on Friday, April 15 at 4 p.m. Open to the public, the celebration will also feature a countdown to the business makeover reveal, games and prizes, and a free appetizer for attendees. The kitchen will be open for those who want to order food or a specialty margarita.

“My father always dreamed of opening his own restaurant, so he, my mom and I started our family business almost 20 years ago. The pandemic hit us hard. Like every other small-business owner, we faced many challenges,” said Liz Vazquez, owner of Tio Chilo’s. “Despite those challenges, we were able to make it through the pandemic while also continuing to give back to our community. We're so excited to receive AlphaGraphics' support and look forward to seeing how our refresh takes us into the next 20 years.”

AlphaGraphics’ Make It Happen business makeover contest is focused on bringing business dreams to life by partnering with local businesses and executing free makeover projects valued at $25,000. The AlphaGraphics team selects deserving, community-centric businesses that embody — and give back to — the communities they serve to receive the one-of-a-kind business transformation, which includes branding and graphic design, signage, print materials, and a digital makeover.

AlphaGraphics has completed two similar makeovers in recent years — one for First Slice Pie Café in Chicago in 2019 and one for the Shrine of St. Anne School in Arvada, Colorado, in 2021.

For more information about AlphaGraphics’ Make It Happen business makeover contest, visit alphagraphics.com/makeithappen.

About AlphaGraphics

AlphaGraphics, Inc., with more than 260 locations in six countries, offers a complete range of print, visual communications and marketing products. Solutions include full-service digital, offset and large-format printing; design services; mailing; one-to-one marketing solutions; promotional products; and web-to-print solutions. For more information about AlphaGraphics services, visit www.alphagraphics.com. To learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.alphagraphicsfranchise.com.

###