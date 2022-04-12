Obesity Medicine Association Announces Flagship Journal

Denver, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Obesity Medicine Association (OMA) is pleased to announce the release of its new flagship journal, Obesity Pillars. Obesity Pillars was created in alignment with OMA’s four pillars of obesity care which include nutrition, physical activity, behavior, and medication. Dr. Harold Bays is the Chief Science Officer of the OMA and also serves as the Editor-In-Chief of Obesity Pillars.

The purpose of this publication is to translate the clinical science of obesity medicine into the clinical care of patients with the disease of obesity through articles that are written by experts in obesity medicine. The intent of this journal is to offer providers practical clinical content that is supported by scientific evidence. The “open access” format of this online journal allows all providers the ease of gaining valuable knowledge from enduring material for which to improve the care of patients. Obesity Pillars articles are selected by the journal’s editors who are either OMA members or who have similar clinical practices. This connection is key in Obesity Pillars’ role as a pragmatic clinical resource.

Highlights of the journal include original clinical science, round-table discussions and announcements. In addition, the journal will publish OMA’s Clinical Practice Guidelines (CPS), which provide overviews of basic topics applicable to obesity medicine.

According to Dr. Bays, “One of the messages the OMA leadership has heard over the past few years is the need to acknowledge diversity and address disparities. To that end, the majority of Obesity Pillars Associate Editors are women. The Editorial Board is composed of a variety of clinicians of different personal, educational, and clinical practice backgrounds. The very first issue of Obesity Pillars includes roundtable discussions regarding practical perspectives and guidance regarding diverse populations such as South Asians, as well as Blacks, Hispanics/Latinx, LGBTQ, and Native Americans. Future roundtable discussions are already in the works as well. These key ‘deliverables’ reflect the OMA’s commitment in both acknowledging and addressing diversity-related disparities in the care of patients with obesity.”

To learn more, you can access issues of Obesity Pillars here:

https://www.sciencedirect.com/journal/obesity-pillars .