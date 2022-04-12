Text messaging emerges as top communications channel for tech-enabled businesses

Denver, Colorado, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TextUs, the leading conversational texting platform that enables organizations to have engaging real-time conversations with customers, candidates, leads and employees, has released its 2022 State of Texting Report. The report combines feedback surveyed from over 250 TextUs users and data points from over 200 million texts sent on its platform in 2021. Users are employed in a variety of sectors including: staffing, healthcare,HR, sales, higher education, K-12 education, and SaaS.

TextUs found text messaging to be the leading communication channel among those surveyed, outpacing email and phone by large margins. Over 55% indicated text messaging was the most effective way to communicate in their business workflows. Additionally, organizations that implement texting average between 35K-41K messages each quarter.

Businesses that find themselves needing to communicate quickly and effectively with various stakeholders are turning to text to garner higher response rates in less time. TextUs users average upwards of a 60% response rate on outbound texts. Moreover, responses are coming in at a median rate of 15 minutes, whereas email responses can take as long as 90 minutes.

To entice more and faster responses, TextUs found that shorter text messages work best. The company reports a direct correlation between message length and response rate. When messages are under 100 characters, response rates exceed 60% and are as high as 76% when message length is 50 characters or less. Additionally, response times can be as quick as 10 minutes for conversational texts for messages kept under 150 characters.

TextUs will be presenting the full findings of its State of Texting report in a live webinar on Thursday, April 14th at noon MST. Registration is open to the general public and can be found at: https://textus.com/webinar-state-of-texting/

To download the full 2022 State of Texting Report, visit: https://textus.com/ebook-state-of-texting-2022/

About TextUs

TextUs is the leading conversational texting platform that enables organizations to have engaging real-time conversations with customers, candidates, leads and employees. TextUs integrates with several applicant tracking systems (ATS) and customer relationship management (CRM) platforms, making texting an easy and seamless extension of current business systems. The company serves many different verticals such as sales, staffing and recruiting, SaaS, higher education, corporate human resources, healthcare, property management, financial services, nonprofits, and more. With a 98% read rate and up to 45% response rates, TextUs delivers business-class text messaging combined with automated campaign features to connect businesses with their customers in real time. To learn more, visit www.textus.com.

