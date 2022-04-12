Old National Bancorp Announces Schedule for First-Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

EVANSVILLE, Ind., April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB), the holding company of Old National Bank, today announced the following schedule for its first-quarter 2022 earnings release and conference call:



Earnings Release: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at approximately 8:00 A.M. ET Conference Call: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at 10:00 A.M. ET Dial-in Numbers: U.S. (844) 200-6205; International: (929) 526-1599; Access code 656831 Webcast: Via Old National’s Investor Relations website at oldnational.com Webcast Replay: Available approximately one hour after completion of the call, until Midnight ET on April 25, 2023, also via Old National’s Investor Relations website at oldnational.com Telephone Replay: U.S. (866) 813-9403; International: +44 (204) 525-0658; Access code 729800. The replay will be available approximately one hour after completion of the call until Midnight ET on May 10, 2022

About Old National



Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB), the holding company of Old National Bank, is the largest bank holding company headquartered in Indiana. With more than $46 billion of assets and $34 billion of assets under management, it ranks among the top 35 banking companies in the U.S. and has been recognized as a World’s Most Ethical Company by the Ethisphere Institute for 11 consecutive years. Since its founding in Evansville in 1834, Old National Bank has focused on community banking by building long-term, highly valued partnerships and keeping our clients at the center of all we do. Today, Old National’s footprint includes Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin. In addition to providing extensive services in retail and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management, investment and capital market services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com.

Media: Maurissa Kanter (708) 831-7345

Investors: Lynell Walton (812) 464-1366