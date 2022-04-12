Advantest Donates ¥90 Million to Ukraine Crisis Relief Efforts

TOKYO, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) announced cash donations totaling ¥90 million to crisis relief efforts aiding people afflicted by the war in Ukraine. The company contributed to the following organizations:

The Japanese Red Cross Society (Japan)

Médecins Sans Frontières (Japan, USA, Germany)

UNICEF (Japan, USA)

International Rescue Committee (USA)

Aktion Deutschland Hilft e.V. (Germany)

Advantest expressed strong hopes that the situation will be resolved as soon as possible and peace may return to the affected region.

