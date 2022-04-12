Deck Commerce Wins Inbound Logistics Magazine Top100 Logistics IT Award

St. Louis, MO, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deck Commerce, the leading order management system (OMS) for direct-to-consumer (DTC) retailers, has won the Inbound Logistics Top 100 Logistics IT Provider award. Inbound Logistics' editors value choosing providers whose solutions are central to solving transportation, logistics, and supply chain challenges and whose customer successes are well-documented. Deck Commerce was selected because of the 20+ years of ecommerce experience built into the Deck Commerce OMS that helps retailers improve fulfillment operations and customer experience, leading to greater loyalty.

“The importance of supply chain and logistics technology solutions have been brought to the forefront for many companies due to the business disruptions of the past few years,” said Felecia Stratton, Editor of Inbound Logistics. “Our readers rely on technology solutions to recover from disruptions, drive efficiencies, provide visibility, and hone execution.”

“Deck Commerce is honored to be recognized by Inbound Logistics for innovative solutions empowering logistics and supply chain excellence in 2022,” said Chris Deck, CEO and Founder of Deck Commerce. “To improve margins of the direct-to-consumer retailer supply chain, retailers need to automate as many customer-facing and time-intensive processes to grow sales, manage returns, and fulfill orders.”

Deck Commerce helps direct-to-consumer retailers meet challenges of this business model to meet ever-changing customer expectations and to keep up with omnichannel, drop shipping, BOPIS, Curb Pick-up, and other complexities of DTC. The Deck Commerce OMS syncs inventory, transactions, and fulfillment data across channels. Retailers gain a global view of inventory and orders to select the best fulfillment source based on constraints and customer requirements.

Each year, Inbound Logistics develops a list of the Top 100 Logistics IT Providers. IL editors research capabilities based on submitted questionnaires and other sources, then select 100 technology providers offering solutions designed to meet business logistics managers’ supply chain challenges. The editorial selection team had their work cut out for them, ultimately selecting only 100 technology solutions leaders from the 400+ candidate pool.

Inbound Logistics' editors value choosing providers whose solutions are central to solving transportation, logistics, and supply chain challenges and whose customer successes are well-documented. This year's Top 100 Logistics IT Providers include those serving Fortune 1000 companies and small and medium-sized businesses.

The Top 100 Logistics IT Providers list appears in all the April 2022 magazine editions and will be posted online by the end of April.

About Deck Commerce

Deck Commerce is the leading order management system (OMS) for retailers like New Balance, NETGEAR, and Build-A-Bear. The highly flexible, feature-rich platform automates inventory, transactions, fulfillment, and return workflows – giving retailers the power and efficiency to grow globally and across channels. Deck Commerce OMS enables retailers to curate memorable experiences that turn every customer into their best customer. To learn more visit https://www.deckcommerce.com.