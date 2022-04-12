CDSG SIGNS AGREEMENT FOR LARGE CARLIN TYPE GOLD TARGET IN NEVADA

Las Vegas, NV., April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- China Dongsheng International Inc., (OTC Markets: CDSG) (the “Company” or “CDSG”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Oliver Geoservices LLC (“OGS”), a Texas based privately held corporation, whereby CDSG will acquire all of OGS’s rights for exploration, development and exploitation related to the drill-ready Walker Ridge Gold Property (“Walker Ridge”) located in Elko County, Nevada.



The Walker Ridge claims sits in a favorable location near to Elko Nevada just north of the Jerritt Canyon gold mines, currently operated by First Majestic Silver Corp (NYSE: AG), which have produced over 8.5 million ounces of gold.

The Walker Ridge project is road accessible and is located within one of the four major linear Carlin gold structures that cross central and north Nevada and have produced over 90 million ounces and continue to lead gold production and discoveries in Nevada.

Walker Ridge contains the same geologic units that host the Jerritt Canyon gold deposits and previous exploration efforts have delineated very large coincident geochemical and geophysical anomalies indicative of a buried Carlin Type gold occurrence.

Craig Alford, CDSGs’ President and a Professional Geoscientist, states, “We are very excited about prospects at Walker Ridge, which sits in a structure parallel to the Turquoise Ridge Carlin gold trend where local operators have had great success with deep drilling. We have already chosen our main drill targets and hope to rapidly advance this excellent target this year.”

About CDSG: CDSG is a diversified holding company whose strategy is to acquire interests in a range of profitable ventures within the Energy and Minerals sector.

Forward-Looking Statements:

