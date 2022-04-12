WPI’s Master of Computer Science Online Program Prepares Tech-Minded Learners for Advancing Their Future Careers

Worcester, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worcester, Massachusetts -

Worcester Polytechnic Institute's Master of Computer Science online degree program has continued to draw interest since its first introduction. Many students entering computer science are interested in Big Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, and Machine Learning.

Worcester Polytechnic Institute has seen a continually growing number of students enrolling in its Master in Computer Science online degree program. The number of students interested in earning a graduate degree in computer science has increased in recent years, due in part to growing demand in the field for graduates with the degree

Statistics show an ever-increasing demand for expertise in computer science fields like cybersecurity, computer systems, machine learning, artificial intelligence, and big data analytics. Those who choose to pursue these fields help to evolve how we currently use technology in a variety of industries. Computer science is essential to our everyday lives, from streaming services to protecting business information, with certain areas experiencing much faster than average job growth, according to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics. Salary expectations can vary depending on the exact job in the field, but the median pay shows a rate of $126,830 by the BLS for those that require a master’s degree.

Worcester Polytechnic Institute helps support growth and advancement in the field by offering its Master of Computer Science online program, designed for those who have programming experience but have an undergraduate degree other than in computer science. WPI’s Master of Computer Science online program benefits students interested in advancing their knowledge by delivering a solid foundation in software, algorithms, and data management. Students can customize their experience through electives in four specialized areas that align with their career and development goals.

Students graduate with a sound understanding of the mathematical foundations of computing, and demonstrate the ability to design computer networks, create algorithms and encode them in software languages, apply big data management, and develop hands-on projects that take on real-world challenges.

WPI’s commitment to supporting growth in the computer science field can also be seen in the hard work and dedication of its faculty like the recently published book "Learning Algorithms - A Programmers’ Guide to Writing Better Code", by Dr. George T. Heineman, Associate Professor of Computer Science. Readers can learn more about Worcester Polytechnic Institute’s Master of Computer Science Online by visiting the official website https://onlinestemprograms.wpi.edu/programs/online-computer-science-masters



About Worcester Polytechnic Institute

Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) Located in Worcester, Massachusetts, WPI offers flexible online programs, like the Masters in Computer Science, to meet the needs of the world’s fastest-growing careers. Customizable learning pathways and specialized courses incorporate the most in-demand technology skills across both fields, giving students a unique advantage through interdisciplinary learning. Students in the online Masters in Computer Science program at WPI experience academic rigor and personalized support, including a dedicated Student Success Coach who serves as a campus liaison throughout the program.

