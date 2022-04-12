Joey Marino Promoted to VP of Sales for Leading Pay Per Call Network BrokerCalls

Fort Lauderdale, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fort Lauderdale, Florida -

Fort Lauderdale, FL - Joey Marino has been promoted to Vice President of Sales at the leading pay-per-call lead generation company, BrokerCalls. His promotion comes at a time when the company has seen significant business growth and sets the stage for another successful year.

Joey started his work at BrokerCalls as the Director of Business Development in October 2020. Since then, BrokerCalls has established itself as a leader in the pay-per-call lead generation sector with Joey being a key member of the team that led to the company’s success.

Joey’s new role will expand his reach and allow his talents in pay-per-call sales and marketing to shine. As VP of Sales, he will attend trade shows and conferences, lead the sales team to continued success, and help to facilitate the accomplishment of long-term goals at BrokerCalls.

“He has extensive leadership experience in the pay-per-call industry and has been an incredible asset in BrokerCalls’ growth since its inception in 2019,” said a representative from BrokerCalls. “We are all very excited for Joey in his new role and know he will do a great job.”

BrokerCalls specializes in multiple verticals including insurance leads, financial leads, home services leads, and travel leads. Their robust affiliate marketing program together with their extensive SEO and online marketing campaigns come together to provide high-quality phone leads for these competitive fields.

BrokerCalls’ performance-based model of pay-per-call marketing makes it an ideal place for a top performer like Joey to shine. Thanks to meticulous verification and quality assurance processes, the company excels at providing exclusive leads with some of the highest conversion rates in the industry.

Joey is excited to fulfill his new role as VP of sales and sees the coming year as a great opportunity for growth for both BrokerCalls and its clients. He will focus on several areas as the lead of the sales team including maximizing sales conversion rates, creating a streamlined sales flow, exploring new sales opportunities, and expanding BrokerCalls’ clientele.

As BrokerCalls continues to grow into 2022 in an industry that is seeing market expansion, Joey and his team are excited about what the year has in store.

To help your business and brand grow, contact BrokerCalls today to get access to the highest converting pay-per-call leads in multiple competitive verticals. The performance-based model that BrokerCalls uses will help to ensure a positive return on investment and lay the groundwork for growth and profit.

