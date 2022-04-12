Sanofi - AGM 03.05.2022 - Availability of Preparatory Documents

English French

COMBINED GENERAL MEETING OF MAY 3, 2022

AVAILABILITY OF PREPARATORY DOCUMENTS

The Company’s shareholders are invited to attend the Combined General Meeting to be held on Tuesday May 3, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. (CET) at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles – 1, Place de la Porte de Versailles, Hall 5.1 – 75015 Paris.

The notice of meeting (avis de réunion), including the agenda and the draft resolutions as well as the terms and conditions for participating and voting in the meeting, was published on the website of the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires “BALO” ( www.journal-officiel.gouv.fr/balo ) on March 25, 2022, bulletin n°36.

The notice of meeting (avis de convocation) was published on the website of the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires “BALO” ( www.journal-officiel.gouv.fr/balo ) on April 11, 2022, bulletin n°43.

The preparatory documents for this meeting will be made available to the shareholders in accordance with the applicable legal and regulatory provisions.

For registered shareholders, you will receive your notice of the General Meeting directly by post or by e- mail, depending on your choice. To request additional documents, you must complete the document request form on page 57 of the notice of meeting and return it to BNP Paribas Securities Services, Service Assemblées Générales - C.T.O. Assemblée Générales - Les Grands Moulins de Pantin 9, rue du Débarcadère

- 93761 Pantin Cedex, no later than April 28, 2022.

For bearer shareholders, you should contact your financial intermediary.

In accordance with Article R.22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code, the preparatory documents for this

meeting are available on the Company’s website: www.sanofi.com/AG2022 .

* * *

Attachment