The Ketogenic Diet market is expected to reach a value of USD 14,631.46 Million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.45% over the forecast period (2021 - 2027) – SkyQuest Technology

Westford, USA, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than 20 research shows that a ketogenic diet boosts weight loss and overall health. These factors have driven the global demand for ketogenic diets. Several studies conducted by The American College of Cardiology and the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics have shown that ketogenic diets are effective in treating a variety of diseases, such as obesity, epilepsy, brain injuries, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, polycystic ovary syndrome, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases. This diet's excellent properties are rising its popularity all over the world.

With the growing popularity of junk food among the young generation and millennials, the worldwide overweight population has grown significantly. Obesity, for instance, was 42.4 % in the United States between 2017 -2018, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Moreover, the prevalence of severe obesity increased by 9.2 % between 2017 and 2018. Obesity affected 40% of adults in the United States aged 20 to 39 years. This is a serious situation that must be addressed quickly and effectively. These health issues are driving the demand for a ketogenic diet.

Increasing prevalence of various medical ailments such as obesity, cardiovascular disorders (CVD), and metabolic syndromes, rising public awareness of the keto diet as a potential weight-loss strategy, rising adoption of ketogenic beverages and various ready-to-eat products such as iced tea, bulletproof coffee, and keto hot chocolate, rising levels of disposable income, and rising prevalence of vegan population are some of the major factors. On the other hand, rising development of online retail channels offering a diverse range of product options, as well as the production of plant-based protein snacks and beverages, will contribute further by generating massive opportunities.

In 2020, the supplements segment emerged as the largest product segment, accounting for more than 50% of the market. Due to the wide range of products available in the market, the segment is expected to maintain its lead over the forecast period. Supplements are classified into three types: powder, capsules, and oil. These supplements help to meet nutrient requirements without requiring significant changes to one's regular diet. Because of the increasing popularity of keto-specific food items among young consumers worldwide, the snacks segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.03% from 2021 to 2027. Manufacturers are going to release a variety of snack products that adhere to the ketogenic diet nutrients, allowing people to stick to their diet while also enjoying their snacking.

The supermarket/hypermarket segment had the largest market share of more than 50%in 2020 and is expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period. Major manufacturers promote their products in traditional retail outlets such as hypermarkets and supermarkets. Moreover, several companies are opening new brick-and-mortar stores all over the world in effort to expand their customer base. The growing number of offline stores in the ketogenic diet industry expands the scope of this distribution channel. Ketogenic diet food is widely available in China in the form of tablets, pills, snacks, powder, or liquid. Keto certifications, such as Certified Ketogenic and Paleo Foundation Certified Keto, are also on the emergence. These certifications are expected to appeal to lifestyle users who see keto as a paleo or clean-label diet extension. Recently, keto alcoholic beverages such as LINGYA, China's first hard seltzer, have seen immense growth in the market, owing to rising in-house consumption of cocktails by keto diet consumers, which is increasing the consumption of ketogenic diet food in the country and the region overall.

The global ketogenic diet food market is highly competitive and comprises regional and international competitors. The market is dominated by players like Perfect Keto, LLC, Glanbia PLC, Nestle, and Pruvit Ventures Inc. These players focus on leveraging opportunities posed by emerging markets to expand their product portfolios to cater to the requirements of various product segments, especially supplements and beverages. Moreover, companies have adopted strategic partnerships as their key strategy to increase their geographical presence and customer base.

The report published by SkyQuest Technology Consulting provides in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions.

SkyQuest has segmented the global ketogenic diet market based on Distribution channel, Product, Type, and region:

Ketogenic Diet Market By Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2027) Supplement Snacks Beverages Dairy Others

Ketogenic Diet Market By Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2027) Online Offline

Ketogenic Diet Market By Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2027) Organic Non-organic

Ketogenic Diet Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2027) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific Central & South America Brazil Rest of CSA Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA



List of Key Players of Ketogenic Diet Market

Nestle SA (Switzerland)

Zenwise Health (US)

Know Brainer Foods LLC (US)

Pruvit Ventures Inc. (US)

Perfect Keto LLC(US)

Now Foods (US)

TDN Nutrition (Germany)

Glanbia PLC (Ireland)

Atrium Innovations Inc (Canada)

Keto and Co. (US)

